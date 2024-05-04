Breaking down Kendrick Lamar's second diss track '6:16 in LA' aimed at Drake

Kendrick Lamar (K-Dot) just dropped his second diss track aimed at Drake, titled 6:16 in LA, which appears to be a parody of Drake's use of timestamp titles on his songs, like 8am in Charlotte, which was the 17th track on Drizzy's 2023 album For All The Dogs.

Dot officially released the song to over 13 million followers via his Instagram account at 9 a.m. EST on Friday. Kendrick's 6:16 in LA is the official follow-up to Euphoria, which he dropped earlier this week on April 30 (Tuesday).

Kendrick's releasing two songs in such a short period is reminiscent of Drake's beef with Meek Mill back in 2015. Many considered Drizzy to have won the rap battle after he consecutively released two diss tracks, Charged Up and Back to Back, in four days.

Kenny even references Back to Back on Euphoria, implying that he appreciates Drake's efforts during the Meek Mill rap beef.

Dissecting Kendrick Lamar's second Drake diss track 6:16 in LA

The song lasts a total of 3:44 minutes, with Kenny taking shots at Drake, the OVO Sound record label, his rap industry status, and more. The cover art implies Kendrick is siding with Rick Ross, who released his own diss track titled Champagne Moments last month.

The cover finds a black glove with the Maybach car manufacturer's logo embossed over it, alluding to Ross's record label, Maybach Music Gang (MMG), which sports a similar company logo.

Dot also appears to be sneak dissing the title of Drake's recently deleted AI record Taylor Made Freestyle by employing Taylor Swift's producer Jack Antonoff for the production on 6:16 in LA, alongside Sounwave.

This review will help readers understand the several double entendres, sneak disses, and hidden meanings behind Kendrick Lamar's 6:16 in LA. The entire song lacks a chorus or bridge, with Kenny rapping a single verse for the entire duration of the record.

Disclaimer: This song review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

[Verse]

"Off-white Sunseeker at the Marina / F--k a Phantom, I like to buy yachts when I get the fever / Wine cooler spill on my white T-shirt, the sightseer / Trifecta: money, morals, and culture, that's my leisure."

Kendrick Lamar opens on "6:16" with multiple hidden sneak disses potentially aimed at Drake's ethnicity, an alleged paternity test conducted for his son Adonis, wasteful spending habits, and more with aggressive bars and a mockingly abusive cadence.

"My visa, passport tatted, I show up in Ibiza / Lucali's dwellin' in Brooklyn, just to book me some pizza / Who could reach us? Only God could teleport this type of freedom / God, my confession is yours."

Kendrick uses these bars to flex his extensive international travel by suggesting that he should have his identification documents tattooed on his body since he frequently gets his passport stamped.

Lamar proceeds to speak directly to God, expressing thanks for the freedom that he has while asking for guidance on his part in the 2024 rap beef.

"But, Who am I if I don't go to war? / There's opportunity when livin' with loss / I discover myself when I fall short."

Continuing with his conversation with God, Kendrick Lamar goes on to explain his stance and view of the rap beef, alluding to the fact that even though he's faced significant losses in his life, they've turned him into a better artist, which seems to have given him the creative strength to go to "war" against Drake.

Drake as referenced on Kendrick Lamar's new diss track '6:16 in LA' (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

"Raise my hands to a fallen sky, I fantasize / Me jumpin' planets immortalized, I correspond / Three angels watchin' me all the time / Put my children to sleep, with a prayer, then close my eyes, definition of peace."

Kendrick Lamar proceeds to proclaim that he's got his family and the three archangels, Michael, Raphael, and Gabriel, by his side, protecting him as he gets ready for this rap war.

"Tell me who gon' stop me? I come from love / And still cover my heart, then open me up / Remember when, picked up a pen, lyrics that I could trust / Timid soul, stare in the mirror, askin' where I was from / Often, I know this type of power is gon' cost."

Kendrick goes on to exclaim how he feels guarded by the soul of his lost family member, Estelle, before flexing his penmanship as an artist while simultaneously acknowledging that the "power" he's gained as a rapper came at a cost.

"But I live in circadian rhythms of a shooting star / The mannerisms of Raphael, I can heal and give you art / But the industry's cooked as I pick the carcass apart / Yeah, somebody's lyin', I can see the vibes on Ak / Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back."

Dot spends this bar asserting his dominance over the rap industry, claiming he doesn't need to lie in his music, citing Drake as an example when making diss records. He also calls out Drizzy's close friend and music newscaster, DJ Akademiks, for being overly supportive of the OVO CEO throughout this rap beef.

"Ain't no brownie points for beating your chest, harassin' Ant / F--kin' with good people make good people go to bat / Conspiracies about Cash, dog? That's not even the leak / Find the jewels like Kash Doll, I just need you to think."

Kendrick Lamar directly references a line from Drake's diss track Pushups, disputing the implications Drizzy laid out that The Weeknd's manager, CashXO, was a homosexual.

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see / Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it."

Building on the previous line, Kendrick Lamar claims that Drake has a leak in his organization who's been spilling secrets of Drizzy's behavior to Dot, hence the implication on the line "OVO is working for me."

He proceeds to inform Drake that everyone working for OVO is hoping for Drizzy's downfall, claiming he's a "terrible person."

"Can't toosie slide up outta this one, it's just gon' resurface / Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose / It was fun until you started to put money in the streets / Then lost money 'cause they came back with no receipts."

Kendrick Lamar uses the initial lines to make fun of Drake's 2023 album For All The Dogs and the 2020 track Toosie Slide, which went viral for becoming a TikTok dance trend.

Kenny goes on to take shots at Drizzy for allegedly paying people close to Kendrick in hopes of digging up dirt on him to use on his diss tracks, which Dot also referenced on Euphoria.

The official single cover for Drake's 2020 viral record 'Toosie Slide' (Image via X/@Drake)

"The Elohim, KTW / Know you can't sleep, these images trouble you / Know the wires in your circle should puzzle you / If you were street-smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you."

Kenny continues to allude to Drake having leaks within his close circle, citing that people around Drizzy are wearing wires, supposedly leaking information to Kendrick. Dot goes on to advise the OVO CEO that he should be aware that his "entourage" will only stick around him as long as he remains relevant.

"A hundred n----s that you got on salary / And twenty of 'em want you as a casualty / And one of them is actually next to you / And two of them is practically tired of your lifestyle / Just don't got the audacity to tell you."

In this bar, Kendrick Lamar begins to hint at the people within Drake's circle who are supposedly leaking personal information about him to Kendrick and other rivals in the industry.

He also continues with the "ghostwriters" claim he brought forward on Euphoria, with him now claiming Drizzy has over a "hundred" writers on his payroll who are all wishing for his downfall.

"But let me tell you some game 'cause I can see you, my lil' homie / You playin' dirty with propaganda, it blow up on ya / You're playin' nerdy with Zack Bia and Twitter bots / But your reality can't hide behind wifi."

Kendrick Lamar alleges that Drake has been leveraging his connections in the entertainment industry, citing Zack Bia, a well-known figure in LA's party scene, to advance his intention to somehow ruin Kendrick Lamar's relationship.

Kenny also brings up the rumors of Drizzy supposedly using Twitter (now X) bots to spread propaganda about his rivals, drawing similarities to how in 2023 several bot accounts on X were supposedly found reporting false claims about Pusha T trending him on the social media platform.

Pusha T as referenced on Kendrick Lamar's newest diss track '6:16 in LA' (Image via Instagram/@kingpush)

"Your lil' memes is losin' steam, they figured you out / The forced opinions is not convincin', y'all need a new route / It's time that you look around on who's around you / Before you figure that you're not alone, ask what Mike would do."

Kendrick Lamar ends his diss track by claiming Drizzy's Instagram memes and social media responses are no longer interesting. Kenny suggests that Drake should consider what Michael Jackson would do in a similar situation, poking fun at the comparison the OVO head drew between himself and the popstar on For All The Dogs.

As the rap beef continues to get more personal with Kendrick Lamar's 6:16 in LA bringing up a lot of intimate and fairly controversial rumors on his latest diss track, all eyes are on Drake as many await to see how the Back to Back rapper intends on responding to Kenny.