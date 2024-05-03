A track-by-track review of 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r'

4Batz has finally dropped his debut mixtape titled u made me a st4r on all streaming platforms independently via Gamma Records. The soft-spoken trap star has had a massive year since he dropped his first single act i: stickerz "99" back in June last year.

The rapper has since garnered a significant amount of attention online which translated into millions of streams, and hundreds of thousands of followers on his social media accounts, and also led to 4Batz signing an official EP deal with Drake's OVO Sound record label.

The album was first announced during his performance of his third single act iii: on god (she like?) for a From The Block's freestyle on 4 Shooter's Only YouTube channel. Before 4Batz's performance, a text would appear on the screen confirming an April release date.

He would later announce a delay with the mixtape's release confirming that the project would be dropped a month later, finally arriving to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) today.

Breaking down 4Batz's debut mixtape u made me a st4r

The project contains a total of 11 songs, which includes a bonus remix of his third single featuring Ye as the final track on this album. 4Batz's u made me a st4r has a complete runtime of 23 minutes and finds the rapper diving into themes of:

Love

Relationships

Heartbreak

Unfaithfulness

Lies

Manipulation

Intimacy

Growth

Wealth

Womanizing

Disclaimer: This song review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

umademeast4r.mp3

Track 1 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

The project opens with umademeast4r.mp3 acting as the intro with clips of various online personalities, from Kai Cenat to Joe Budden, discussing 4Batz's rise to success. Everybody appears visibly confused over the rapid success Batz has been receiving since he first hopped on the scene back in June 2023.

The artist has a spoken word outro, where he no longer adopts the soft-spoken vocal range, showcasing his actual voice to the world when he explains:

"Ya'll a-- prolly wonder how I got here / S--t, I'm wonderin the same s--t / All I know is that heartbreak s--t a motherf----r, boy, no cap / It's like one moment, I'm going through the worst s--t I ever been in my life / And then the next moment, I'm one of the biggest artist in thе world, I guess"

act i: stickerz “99”

(Production Credits: Nic Dreams, Jomari, and Soleia)

Track 2 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

This song revolves around 4Batz's view of a complex relationship by shedding light on the toxic nature of both, himself and his partner, as a major reason how they both find solace in their relationship.

In terms of the lyrics, act i: stickerz “99” in contrast to the theme, follows a simple structure and easy-to-follow melodies with story-telling lines like:

"I might just call and catch a plane / I might just come see you today / You hate I'm stuck up in my ways / But love it when I'm playin' games / That's thе only way we get away"

act ii: date @ 8

(Production Credits: Untitled Beatz)

Track 3 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

4Batz released act ii: date @ 8 last year in December as his second single with the song gaining a massive amount of social media attention, becoming his largest streamed record to date, garnering over 133 million streams on Spotify.

Lyrically the song finds Batz expressing his love and desire for his muse promising to shower her with all the luxuries life has to offer, which can be best evidenced in his first verse where he sings:

"Girl, I got you another dress / So bring yo' a-- up-down them stairs / I buy you s--t because you rare / And, plus, because you know I care/ B---h, you know you'll love it here / That's why you keep on comin' near / Your [expletive] can't compete, I swear / He tried, but now he look too weak, baby"

act iii: on god (she like?)

(Production Credits: SSEVABEATS)

Track 4 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

The heartbreak fan favorite track act iii: on god (she like?) appeared as the third single to be released from Batz's discography.

This song revolves around the rapper explaining the troubles in his relationship and how the person he loves appears to no longer love him back. This is observed in the song's chorus with lines like:

"She like, Boy, go find someone, find someone you love / Girl, I can't find no one, 'cause you the one I love / You don't understand, it's so hard to trust / She like, You not the one, you didn't give me enough / Seen us / Trust me, I seen from far / You told me that you loved me / And you put that s--t on God"

get out yo feelings ho

Track 5 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

The fifth track on u made me a st4r is an interlude where Batz and his friends are discussing the fact that his girlfriend asked him to find someone else, referencing the chorus of act iii: on god (she like?).

They begin to start making fun of her and the relationship she had with Batz before asking him to "get out yo feelings," highlighting Batz should no longer care about how she feels.

act iv: fcking u (+18)

(Production Credits: Nic Dreams)

Track 6 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

The fourth act on this project, act iv: fcking u (18+), is super a explicit record that finds Batz highlighting how much he appreciates his muse. The rapper expresses his attraction for her physical qualities, more than her personality, which is a drastic switch up in his attitude from "act iii" where all he wanted to do was show his girlfriend how much he loves her.

The chorus is sonically a well-put-together piece of Lo-Fi trap music with lyrics that remain consistent with his theme of womanizing and s*xuality, in lines like:

"I can't stop f--kin' you / 'Cause your body touch like a p---titute / And I cannot get enough of you and your friends / I kiss goodbye"

act v: there goes another vase

(Production Credits: Nic Dreams)

Track 7 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

In act v: there goes another vase Batz returns to themes of troubled relationships, pain, heartbreak, confusion, and love. He spends a lot of the track explaining how many times the arguments he and his girlfriend would get into, more than toxic, would also get physical.

Although their entire relationship revolves around this toxic love affair, Batz highlights how he still loves her. This theme is best evidenced in his opening verse, where he states:

"I'm startin' to think that we the same / 'Cause each lil' argument we sayin' evil things / I'm startin' to think that you done changed / But you gon' turn around and throw another vase / You damn near hit me in my face / But if I punch on you, then I'ma get a case / But girl, I love you anyway, despite that dumb a-- s--t you say"

act vi: mad man

Track 8 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

It's unclear who was the production head on act vi: mad man but the mix of a soft guitar/banjo strumming mixed with thick bass and 808 elements are core reasons why this track is filled with bouncy energy.

Batz's themes in this song dive into the instances of passionate s*xual encounters with his partner, even suggesting his desire to have a "baby" ever since he met her. Some of the most explicit lines in this song include:

"I know you got a lot of a-- to handle / Let's turn off the lights and light a candle / F--kin' you so crazy in your bathroom / Until you make a way to your lil' mattress"

act vii: all we do is argue, argue

(Production Credits: Nic Dreams)

Track 9 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

Batz expresses his frustration with these toxic relationships filled with lies, deceit, betrayal, manipulation, and cheating. He sheds light on the fact that although he does still love his partner, her actions make him want to lie expressing how he no longer has any feelings for her.

The chorus is the most catchy part of this song as Batz highlights the true meanings behind his words of affection, with lines like:

"All we do is argue, then I call you / Tell you I love you, really it's F--k you / I can not cuff you, all we do is argue / And argue, and argue"

act viii: i hate to be alone

(Production Credits: Shineboys Beats)

Track 10 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

The slow bouncy trap beat on act viii: i hate to be alone is a perfect closer to the eight acts Batz brought forward on his debut project, with Batz visibly upset about the loss of his relationship and break up citing how he "hates to be alone".

The final act is filled with relatable themes of one attempting to cope with the struggles of ending a long relationship, which is best evidenced in the Chorus where he sings:

"You don't love me no more / I've been tryna let go / Girl, it's hard to not show / That I hate to be alone / You don't love me no more / I've been tryna let go / Girl, it's hard to not show / That I hate to be alone"

act iii: on god (she like?) (Feat. Kanye West) - remix

(Production Credits: SSEVABEATS)

Track 11 on 4Batz's debut mixtape 'u made me a st4r' (Image via Spotify)

The bonus track added to u made me a st4r is a remix of Batz's third act with the addition of a verse from Kanye West. Ye hops onto the track after the first Chorus where he too explains the issues with dealing with toxic women.

Contrasting Batz's verse, Yeezy highlights how these women would never let him get down and can only hope to be with someone of his status. Kanye's verse finds him flexing on his ex-partners, with lines like:

"You can't get no better than me, b---h / I'm the best you had / Do Italian lеather on the bag / Claimin' you on your period 'causе you're mad / I'ma f--k you better on the read / Listenin' to broke b-----s, now ya both broke / Relationship advice from girlfriends / Who ain't got a man, what a joke"

4Batz has established his sound with his debut mixtape by setting himself aside from most contemporary rappers given his willingness to be open with his feelings and emotions throughout the album.

It's clear Batz is no industry plant and has done this well because of the connection he builds with listeners through songs revolving around relatable themes mixed with exceptional vocal performances over a calming Lo-Fi production.