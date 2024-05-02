4Batz announces official tracklist for debut mixtape ‘U made me a st4r’ - All you need to know

The 2024 rising star, 4Batz, took to social media on May 1, 2024, to announce the official tracklist for his upcoming debut mixtape titled U made me a st4r, which is scheduled to drop on May 3, 2024, on all streaming platforms.

Batz took to Instagram to drop a clip from the music video for his track 'act v: there goes another vase' which featured the tracklist for the upcoming U made me a st4r album. The rapper captioned his post with:

"3 moe days till da tape drop. Pre-save U made me a st4r"

Batz's upcoming mixtape will be distributed to all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) independently alongside Gamma Records. He has also signed a record deal with Drake's OVO Sound for an EP Deal.

The complete tracklist for U made me a st4r has been listed below:

umademeast4r.mp3 [Intro]

Act I: stickerz '99'

Act II: date @8

Act III: on god? (she like)

get out yo feelings ho

Act IV: fckin you (18+)

Act V: there goes another vase

Act VI: mad man

Act VII: all we do is argue, argue

Act VIII: i hate to be alone

Act III: on god? (she like) - Kanye West Remix [Bonus]

Everything you need to know about 4Batz's upcoming mixtape 'U made me a st4r'

4Batz first announced this mixtape back in March during his performance of his third single act iii: on god? (she like) on From The Block. The music video was uploaded to 4 Shooters Only's YouTube Channel, whose previous collaborations with Batz were a major contributor to his rapid rise in fame.

During the music video, a text flashes on the screen which confirms that U made me a st4r will be released on April 5. However, the rapper later took to social media to announce the album would be delayed by a month pushing the official release date to May 3, 2024.

Leading up to the album's release Batz has released six individual singles, including his freestyle performance from On The Radar on his Spotify artist page. The following is the list of singles dropped (in order) as seen on Spotify:

Act i: stickerz '99' - released on 27 June, 2023

Act ii: date @ 8 - released on 15 December, 2023

Act iii: on god? (she like) - released on March 1, 2024

Act ii: date @ 8 (Remix Feat. Drake) - released on March 8, 2024

put yo gun 2 use (On The Radar Freestyle) - released on April 1, 2024

Act V: there goes another vase - released on May 1, 2024

4Batz is currently sitting on top of many Spotify playlists and has garnered over 13 million monthly listeners. His latest single, "Act V," dropped only a day ago and has already been picking up steam as fans of the rapper await the mixtape's release on May 3.

As for the bonus track with Kanye West, many social media music news outlets were found reporting that Ye will collaborate with Batz on Act ii: on god? (she like). Moreover, there have been several clips of Ye's supposed verse floating around the internet, where rapper is heard singing:

"Don't do that, don't do that / Don't call back, DM that, deletin' that / You can't get me mad / You can't get no better than me, b---h / I'm the best you had"

As 4Batz prepares for his debut mixtape anticipation around his music career, soft vocals, and hood aesthetic are at an all-time high, with many believing this tape would have a profound impact on the young rapper's career.

Moreover, Batz has also managed to secure a feature from two of the biggest artists in the industry (Drake and Kanye) which gave a massive media push to his music.