Tyler Joseph, lead singer for Twenty One Pilots, took to X to update fans on the band's release schedule for their upcoming seventh studio album, Clancy.

The video finds Tyler sitting in his home studio promising that although the project has been delayed, it's for a good reason. It appears that to accommodate his vision of creating individual music videos for all the tracks on this album, the release date for Clancy had to be moved back by one week to May 24, 2024.

"I told [everyone on the Twenty One Pilots team] it’s because I love the songs and I believe in them enough to pretend to sing in front of a camera to each one. And that’s what we’re going to do because that’s how I want to present this album," Tyler states in the video.

Clancy will be released to all major DSPs via Ramen LLC, and will include the following songs as part of its official tracklist:

OVERCOMPENSATE NEXT SEMESTER BACKSLIDE MIDWEST INDIGO ROUTINES IN THE NIGHT VIGNETTE THE CRAVING (JENNA’S VERSION) LAVISH NAVIGATING SNAP BACK OLDIES STATION AT THE RISK OF FEELING DUMB PALADIN STRAIT

Everything we know about the upcoming Twenty One Pilots album Clancy

The album was originally set to release on the 10th anniversary of Twenty One Pilots' fourth studio album, Blurryface, which received several accolades and praise by debuting at No.1 on Billboard's Hot 200 charts, earning 147,000 album-equivalent sales.

Clancy was first announced in February with a "lore-recap trailer" which took fans through the history and storyline that the duo have been crafting since the release of Blurryface back in 2015.

[Fun Fact: All of the places, locations, and events from the upcoming Clancy project reference previous Twenty One Pilot albums like Blurryface, Vessel, and Trench]

As of today, the band has released two singles starting with the lead single, Overcompensate, which dropped on 29 February. This single was followed by the release of Next Semester which hit streaming platforms almost a month later on March 27, 2024, along with a music video that can be found below.

Both music videos add visuals necessary to understand the lore behind the project, which tells the story of a man named "Clancy" who is hell-bent on overthrowing the current government, run by a group of cultist priests, in a fictional city named Dema.

The story incorporates elements of Magic and Mystery, setting the project aside from many other albums set to drop this year. Thematically the album will act as a conclusion to the storyline, giving fans a look, through the music videos, of how Clancy and his team of Banditos (a rebel group) take over the priests and hopefully take back control of their city.

Tyler and the Twenty One Pilots team have been building out the lore for this project since 2018 when they created a website (URL: dmaorg.info) where strange letters and visuals were consistently uploaded. Find a complete breakdown of the lore and website for Clancy here.

This past week, on April 23, the official X account for Twenty One Pilots uploaded a sneak teaser for the upcoming release of their third single Backslide, which is set to drop tomorrow along with a music video directed by Josh Dun.

The clip is 14 seconds long and finds an unseen individual cycling around a neighborhood with the final shot being of the strap on this person's bag, which has a strange language written on it, before the video ends.

As Twenty One Pilots prepare their music videos for the release of Clancy in under a month, the duo are also gearing up for "The Clancy World Tour" which will find the artists performing in major cities across the United States as well as long halts in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The tour will begin in August, starting in Denver, and will end with the duo performing their final set at the O2 Arena in London, UK. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale on the band's official website.