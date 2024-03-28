Twenty One Pilots ‘The Clancy World Tour’ 2024-25: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American musical duo Twenty One Pilots is embarking on a tour titled ‘The Clancy World Tour’ scheduled to be held from August 15, 2024, to May 14, 2025, in venues across the mainland United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe, respectively. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album of the same name.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Auckland, Dublin, Zurich, Belfast, and Toronto, among others. Twenty One Pilots announced the new news of the tour via a post on their official Instagram page on March 27, 2024.
The presale for the Twenty One Pilots tour will be available on April 2, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by signing up for the same on the official website of the band. Subsequently, a Live Nation presale (code RIFF) will be available on April 4, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.
On the same day, venue presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual venue presale codes or subscriptions. Also available will be a Ticketmaster presale.
General tickets will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Once made available, tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned Twenty One Pilots website or via Ticketmaster or other reputed ticket vendors.
Twenty One Pilots ‘The Clancy World Tour’ 2024-25 dates and venues
Twenty One Pilots is set to release their latest studio album, Clancy, on May 17, 2024, via the Fueled By Ramen label. The album will close the sci-fi story of the fictional city of Dema and its denizens, which the band first introduced in 2015.
Twenty One Pilots has announced a tour in support of the closing chapter of their story, with plans to visit countries across the world, starting with a three-month-long North American tour and then ending with the 2025 Europe leg.
The full list of dates and venues for the Twenty One Pilots ‘The Clancy World Tour’ 2024-25 is given below:
- August 15, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- August 18, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- August 21, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- August 22, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- August 24, 2024 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- August 25, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- August 27, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome
- August 28, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome
- August 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- August 31, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- September 4, 2024 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- September 6, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- September 10, 2024 — Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena
- September 11, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Kia Center
- September 13, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- September 14, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- September 15, 2024 — Baltimore, Marlyand at CFG Bank Arena
- September 17, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- September 18, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- September 20, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- September 25, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- September 27, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- September 28, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- September 29, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- October 1, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 2, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 4, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- October 5, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- October 8, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 9, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- October 10, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- October 12, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- November 17, 2024 — Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
- November 19, 2024 — Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- November 21, 2024 — Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- November 24, 2024 — Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- April 7, 2025 — Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- April 8, 2025 — Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
- April 9, 2025 — Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena
- April 12, 2025 — Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena
- April 13, 2025 — Vienna, Austria at Wiener Stadthalle
- April 16, 2025 — Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion
- April 17, 2025 — Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena
- April 21, 2025 — Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center
- April 22, 2025 — Barcelona, Spain at Palau San Jordi
- April 24, 2025 — Lyon, France at LDLC Arena
- April 27, 2025 — Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle
- April 28, 2025 — Milan, Italy at Forum
- April 30, 2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- May 1, 2025 — Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- May 2, 2025 — Paris, France at Accor Arena
- May 5, 2025 — Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro Arena
- May 6, 2025 — Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena
- May 8, 2025 — Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast
- May 9, 2025 — Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- May 11, 2025 — Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- May 13, 2025 — London, UK at The O2
- May 14, 2025 — London, UK at The O2
Twenty One Pilots is best known for their 2015 album, Blurryface, which was released on May 17, 2015. The album, which introduced their sci-fi city of Dema and the narrative around it, peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.