Twenty One Pilots ‘The Clancy World Tour’ 2024-25: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American musical duo Twenty One Pilots is embarking on a tour titled ‘The Clancy World Tour’ scheduled to be held from August 15, 2024, to May 14, 2025, in venues across the mainland United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe, respectively. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Auckland, Dublin, Zurich, Belfast, and Toronto, among others. Twenty One Pilots announced the new news of the tour via a post on their official Instagram page on March 27, 2024.

The presale for the Twenty One Pilots tour will be available on April 2, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by signing up for the same on the official website of the band. Subsequently, a Live Nation presale (code RIFF) will be available on April 4, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

On the same day, venue presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual venue presale codes or subscriptions. Also available will be a Ticketmaster presale.

General tickets will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Once made available, tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned Twenty One Pilots website or via Ticketmaster or other reputed ticket vendors.

Twenty One Pilots ‘The Clancy World Tour’ 2024-25 dates and venues

Twenty One Pilots is set to release their latest studio album, Clancy, on May 17, 2024, via the Fueled By Ramen label. The album will close the sci-fi story of the fictional city of Dema and its denizens, which the band first introduced in 2015.

Twenty One Pilots has announced a tour in support of the closing chapter of their story, with plans to visit countries across the world, starting with a three-month-long North American tour and then ending with the 2025 Europe leg.

The full list of dates and venues for the Twenty One Pilots ‘The Clancy World Tour’ 2024-25 is given below:

August 15, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

August 18, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 21, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

August 22, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

August 24, 2024 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

August 25, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

August 27, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome

August 28, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome

August 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

August 31, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 4, 2024 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 6, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

September 10, 2024 — Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

September 11, 2024 — Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

September 13, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 14, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 15, 2024 — Baltimore, Marlyand at CFG Bank Arena

September 17, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

September 18, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

September 20, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 25, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

September 27, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 28, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 29, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 1, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 2, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 4, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

October 5, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

October 8, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 9, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 10, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 12, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

November 17, 2024 — Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

November 19, 2024 — Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

November 21, 2024 — Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24, 2024 — Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

April 7, 2025 — Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 — Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 — Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 — Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 — Vienna, Austria at Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 — Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 — Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 — Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 — Barcelona, Spain at Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025 — Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 — Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 — Milan, Italy at Forum

April 30, 2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 — Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 — Paris, France at Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 — Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 — Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 — Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 — Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

May 11, 2025 — Manchester, UK at AO Arena

May 13, 2025 — London, UK at The O2

May 14, 2025 — London, UK at The O2

Twenty One Pilots is best known for their 2015 album, Blurryface, which was released on May 17, 2015. The album, which introduced their sci-fi city of Dema and the narrative around it, peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.