A track-by-track review of the Metro Boomin x Future project 'We Still Don't Trust You'

Metro Boomin and Future finally released We Still Don't Trust You on April 12, 2024. This album is the second installment to their chart-topping album We Don't Trust You, which hit all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) last month.

The new album features surprise additions to its roster as well as frequent collaborators like The Weeknd who appears thrice on the new project and was also featured on We Don't Trust You.

Metro and Future announced We Still Don't Trust You over a week ago and with the album finally out, fans can finally see what's the latest on the "Big 3 Beef" which was triggered after Kendrick Lamar took shots at J. Cole and Drake on Like That.

This album was delivered to all streaming services via Wilburn Holding Co. and Boominati Worldwide under an exclusive license to Epic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Republic Records, and UMG Recordings, Inc.

We Still Don't Trust You is divided into two discs, each contributing a different vibe and feel to the project.

Breaking down the Metro Boomin x Future album 'We Still Don't Trust You'

We Still Don't Trust You features 25 fresh tracks composed with a spacy and electric production fit for a late-night drive, which later transitions into a full-fledged trap composition. The album tackles similar themes to its predecessor with a major aspect of this project revolving around "Loyalty".

Some of the notable themes brought forward in this project include:

Relationships Love Intimacy Womanizing Jealousy Pain Heartbreak Success Fame Drug Abuse Gang Affiliations Violence

Disclaimer: This album review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

DISC 1

We Still Don't Trust You

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Peter Lee Johnson, and MIKE DEAN)

Track 1 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

We Still Don't Trust You is the self-titled opener to Metro Boomin and Future's latest project with a production reminiscent of The Weeknd's 2018 mixtape My Dear Melancholy.

The Weeknd is featured on this song and brings a smooth texture to the production by filling the track with melodies and harmonies. Some of the best lines from this track appear in verse which reads:

"And the Paris girls, they sing my song with love / In the stadium is where I feel at home / I forgot the feeling of arena shows / And she love the stage, it got her s*xual"

Drink N Dance

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Bobby Raps, and Johan Lenox)

Track 2 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Drink N Dance opens with reverbed harmonies credited to Chris Brown and a soft guitar strum that carries the production as Future intros the song. The song begins to transform into a fast-paced record that blends disco pop with trap music.

The song revolves around themes of s*x, intimacy, and parties, with an explicit lyricism where Future highlights the s*xual relationship he has with an unnamed woman. Some interesting bars on this song include:

"Overseas bank account, penthouse, marbled floors, mink couch / Boss bit*hes so promiscuous, wanna call, answers on the first dial / Maybach goin' back to back, we goin' back to back / We out in Abu Dhabi"

Out Of My Hands

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin)

Track 3 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

The slow-paced spacy production of Out Of My Hands contrasts with Future's performance and dives into classic "gangsta" themes of guns, violence, drugs, and women, which sonically makes this song a very interesting listen.

Some of the notable bars from Future's second verse on this track include:

"I got a padlock on the streets, I don't have to say nothin' / We do the glass house on the beach, you didn't have to say nothin' / I took the cash route, goin' far and you don't have to say nothin' / For the lil' homie gettin' sh*t sparkin', I ain't gotta say nothin"

Jealous

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Wheezy, Dez Wright, and 9jay)

Track 4 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Jealous is a hard-hitting trap song incorporating rhythmic drum patterns that seamlessly blend with the electric keystrokes that Metro used as a backing sequence on the record's production.

Lyrically the song revolves around Future's conflicted relationship with a woman whose actions have caused him serious insecurities. He explains how he's recently been feeling uncomfortable with their relationship, which is best evidenced in the lines:

"Treat you with care, I can't be careless / I get so jealous, might just panic / Kissing your body, taste like candy / I wanna love you, not be managed"

This Sunday

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Dre Moon)

Track 5 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

This Sunday is an emotional record that finds Future reminiscing about his success and the tough environment he grew up around. It appears the rapper is speaking directly to a woman by highlighting how their relationship is only another facet of a lifestyle filled with excess.

This theme of parties, ambition, and gang violence is best evidenced in lines like:

"Have a party every day, throwin' money out the roof / Screamin’, "Money ain't a thing," we ain't worried 'bout you / Ni**as came out the gutter, seen my dreams come true / Where they dyin’ over colors, either red or it's blue / Pulled a gun out on his brother, now he think he got the juice"

Luv Bad Bit*hes (Feat. Brownstone)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Bobby Raps, and Prince 85)

Track 6 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Metro comes through with an exceptional production on Luv Bad Bit*hes where he samples Brownstone's 1995 track If You Love Me, for a track where Future expresses his love for "Bad Bit*hes".

The rapper alludes to him appreciating "good girl" behavior but highlights how that isn't enough to stop his intimate desire and longing for a toxic relationship, which is best evidenced in the song's refrain where he states:

"Uh, sh*t just not the same with her / Brand new ti**ies, she changin' up / Ain't no name, I gave her one / Ooh, she did her thang with me / Treat you good, you play with me / Good girl, that's okay with me / Bad bit*hes get everything"

Amazing (Interlude)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Johan Lenox)

Track 7 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Amazing acts as an interlude between the 6th and 8th track in this project and features a production that appears to sample Rae Sremmurd's 2022 record Denial for the piano melody.

Future's lyricism is both humourous and playful as he draws listeners in by reciting how he's amazed by the various situations his love interest is usually involved in. Some of the standout bars on this track include:

"Rocks on your finger, that's amazin' to me / Chain on your neck, that's amazin' to me / The car that you're whippin', that's amazin' to me / Look at how you drive, it's amazin' to me"

All to Myself (Feat. The Weeknd)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and MIKE DEAN)

Track 8 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

All to Myself is a slow production where Future and The Weeknd bring forward their love and appreciation for the woman they're intimate with, expressing how they'd always have "their back".

The song's slow-paced drum patterns build the perfect vibe for Weeknd's vocals to shine through with lyrics like:

"You'll never be in danger / Promise nothin' will happen / These ni**as always yappin', yeah / I promise that I got your back"

Nights Like This

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin)

Track 9 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Nights Like This is a transient trap Lo-Fi track where Metro samples the hook off Three 6 Mafia’s 2005 record Dancin’ On a Pole.

Future spends the track talking about his desire for intimacy, promising to fulfill his future lover's wishes from being loyal to flying around the globe in a "740" private jet. Notable bars from this track include:

"Drop the top and spin the block, in the Phantom with me / These bit*hes hot, but they still can't hold a candle to you / 740 jet take us around the world if it's cool / I don't trust you, but I still shared my location with you / All this paper, I don't know if you is just using me"

Came to the Party

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Wheezy, and Nils)

Track 10 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Came to the Party is a classic trap banger with Future flexing on his competition and the industry by highlighting his wealth, fame, groupies, and dedication to his craft.

Some of the best lines in the song appear during the chorus where Future sings:

"Came to the party for the photos, show off my new outfit and show off my new bit*h / Came to the party for the photos, show off my new outfit and show off my new bit*h x2"

Right 4 You

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin)

Track 11 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Right 4 You has one of the best productions on this album as Metro implements several hip/hop tropes into various genres from Disco Trap to an Afro-beat drum progression that builds an emotional atmosphere perfect for Future to step in and express how he's the perfect fit for the woman he loves.

From highlighting his massive wealth and spending habits to his unwavering loyalty, these are some of the most notable bars on this song:

"It's too natural, hold on tight to me / Holdin' on tight to you / I gotta get it right for you / PJ the flight for you, you, you / You on the way, pronto / Lot of Chanel Coco / I'm tryna get right, I'm tryna keep right, I'm tryna get right for you"

Mile High Memories

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Bobby Raps, and Southside)

Track 12 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Mile High Memories is a record that stands out for its emotional lyricism that dives into themes of love, relationships, s*x, drugs, and intimacy. Future floats over electric guitar strums as he professes his affection for the woman he loves, best evidenced in lines like:

"None of it's real, wе was just fakin' how to love / Try to pretend, I wasn't missin' you at all / Gavе me your soul, hundred thousand feet above the clouds / Light up the smoke, sit on them Xannies, spacin' out"

Overload

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Dre Moon)

Track 13 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Overload opens with transient synths that blend into a trap production that builds the bouncy vibe of a song that revolves around chasing dreams, success, excess, and an expensive lifestyle. Some of the most notable lines from this song include:

"One thing 'bout my brothers, we all out the struggle / Came out the motherfu*kin' gutter / None of these ni**as can touch us, I came up servin' the butter / The gang got it covered like mustard / I might say I love ya, but I definitely don't trust ya"

Gracious (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Taurus, Johan Lenox, and Ray Up North)

Track 14 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Ty Dolla $ign features alongside Future on the 14th track titled Gracious which is a trap love song incorporating synth and bass elements into its production giving it a unique vibe.

The lyricism on this track delves into themes of relationships, wealth, intimacy, and success. Notable bars from this song include lines like:

"Walked through hell and back for you, now I'm an icon / Product of my crazy environment / Bit*h said she vegan, still eat me like lobster / Freaky and conceited, she in need of a rockstar"

Beat It

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Peter Lee Johnson, Tommy Parker, and MIKE DEAN)

Track 15 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

The electric production on Beat It draws listeners into a track that revolves around Future's need for loyalty and commitment.

He spends most of the track emphasizing his need for women in his circle to uphold certain traditions and openly states that if they choose not to, they can "beat it". Notable bars from this song include:

"You believe in love, girl, forgive me for my sins / Make your heart stop if I give you too much attention / Too much star power turn a lover to an enemy / Went to sleep, the sun was out, now it's dark again"

Always Be My Fault (Feat. The Weeknd)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, MIKE DEAN, and Prince 85)

Track 16 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

The heavy use of synths and bass elements in the production of Always Be My Fault creates a dark and aggressive atmosphere which is the perfect setting for a heartbreak song, where Future and The Weeknd highlight the pain and struggles they face in their relationships.

The track revolves around themes like cowardice, pain, hate, heartbreak, loss, and love. Bars that bring these themes to light can be seen in Weeknd's verse, where he states:

"Turn your tears to a sea again / Played with my heart like a cello / Made you cry in falsetto / Cut you off like giallo, Girl, I told you that this shit is like an opera to me / Ooh, I'll turn your love to tragedy"

One Big Family

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Prince 85)

Track 17 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

One Big Family is a trap hit that finds Future showing love to the women in his life claiming that he has "twenty main bit*hes" and considers them all part of one big family since he loves them all. Some of the other notable bars from this song that bring out this theme include:

"I done flew Nora out to Ibiza / I had Dabo come in on the same flight / I hit Gabriella on the same night / Fell in love 'cause she know a ni**a game tight"

Red Leather (Feat. J. Cole)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Dre Moon)

Track 18 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Marking the first collaboration between Future and surprise feature J. Cole, Red Leather ends the tracklist on We Still Don't Trust You's Disc 1. The track appears to be a mix between Trap and Lo-Fi with elements of guitars and rhythmic drum patterns mixed into its production.

J. Cole's verse is the most standout moment on the entire project as this performance follows his public apology to Kendrick Lamar, at the 2024 Dreamville Festival, after he dissed him back on his Might Delete Later mixtape. Some of the best bars from his verse include:

"I can't stop right now, they gon' remember me forever / My stories more clever, my similes was better / My energy was never on some toughest ni**a sh*t / I was just a conscious rapper that would fu*k a ni**a bit*h / I was just a college ni**a from a rougher premises / Kept my nose out the streets, but I love to get a whiff of the action"

DISC 2

#1 (Intro)

(Production Credits: Southside and Metro Boomin)

Track 19 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Disc 2 for We Still Don't Trust You opens with #1 which is a spoken word intro by Charlamagne Tha God, who discussed Future's "G.O.A.T Status" on his 'Brilliant Idiots' podcast with Andrew Schulz.

Charla appears to note that the Big 3 (i.e Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar) doesn't exist and instead includes Future in the list changing the name to "Fantastic 4" while stating:

"It's not a big three, it is a fantastic four and Future is in that / he might be two, uh, three / He might, can even be number one"

Nobody Knows My Struggles

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Southside)

Track 20 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Carrying forward from the production that started on #1 (Intro) the beat morphs into a hard-hitting trap composition on Nobody Knows My Struggles, which finds Future revisiting his rise to fame and success.

The song revolves around themes of gang affiliations, drug abuse, success, luxury, and violence, which appear to be major thematic elements on Disc 2. Some of the notable bars from this song include:

"Heard you dippin' in a powder bag, feedin' your nostrils / Heard you dippin' in a molly bag 'cause it's popular / Dirty jeans ni**a, in the trap with my trousers / I got money, I got power, heard your daddy was on that powder"

All My Life (Feat. Lil Baby)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Wheezy, OZ, and Nik D)

Track 21 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

All My Life appears to be a Trap ode to the explicit life that Lil Baby and Future came from. Although they've both brought fast bars and quick flows to complement the vibe of this song, the lyricism seems to go deeper.

Both artists are found reflecting on their lives while simultaneously flexing on their haters, with Lil Baby's bars standing out in the project with lines like:

"All my life, been servin', ask about me, I got my hood turnt / All my cars get drove in sport mode, chasin' this cash like XO / Real dope boy, I come from the era, go get it, can't sit 'round, wait on it / Bro get richer than me right now, on God, I ain't never gon' hate on him"

Crossed Out

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Lil 88 & Dylxn)

Track 22 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Crossed Out is a trap banger that incorporates many futuristic-sounding synths, keys, and drum patterns into its production.

The song stands out for its aggressive bars and vocal performance, with Future effortlessly implying how people who go against him get "crossed out. These were the most stand-out bars on this track:

"Been a lil' menace to society, went on a grand theft / Went on a stain on my own, by my damn self / Three cellphones, see somethin' wrong, watch for antennas / She gave her mop in the Lam', it was outstandin'"

Crazy Clientele

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Will-A-Fool)

Track 23 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

The dark production on Crazy Clientele sets the tone for Future's vocal performance which brings out aggressive bars speaking on his gang affiliations and the excessive lifestyle he's been living ever since he became famous. The following lines stood out on this track:

"Servin' bags of the strong without the seeds, ni**a / On the top of the throne, it's hard to see ni**as / Got a thousand-one grams, I'm servin' P's, ni**a / Servin' coke out your hand, you gotta eat, ni**a"

Show of Hands (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Honorable C.N.O.T.E.)

Track 24 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

Show of Hands is a boastful record that marks the first collaboration between Future and A$AP Rocky since 2016 and is definitely another standout track on this project as it appears that Rocky's verse is filled with shots toward Drake.

Several lines in Rocky's verse appear to be a response to Drake's diss toward A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on his eighth studio album For All The Dogs, which dropped last October. The following lines reference RiRi and seem to be targeted at Drizzy:

"Call up Pluto, Metro, should've put me on the first one / Ni**as swear they bit*h the baddest, I just bagged the worst one / Ni**as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don' trust you, it's always us, never them"

Streets Made Me A King

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin and Prince 85)

Track 25 on 'We Still Don't Trust You' (Image via Spotify)

The final track on We Still Don't Trust You is the introspective production on Streets Made Me A King, which finds Future once again revisiting his come-up story while also highlighting the riches, luxuries, and excess that come with his fast-paced lifestyle.

Some of the best bars on this song include the following lines:

"Fu*k the Constitution, bit*h, I grew up in the drug zone / All this prostitution, ho, you know a ni**a love gone / Smack a ho, then pass her to my brother, then we toast / Thought I would come in Lamborghini, whipped up in the Ghost"

We Still Don't Trust You is an exciting mix of both trap and transient pop music which vastly differs from the previously released We Don't Trust You, which was a primarily trap-focused album.

This project is extremely well put together even though there are a few songs like Mile High Memories, that miss at leaving an impact on the listeners. This album is definitely another success for both Metro Boomin and Future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback