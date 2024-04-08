Everything that went down at J. Cole’s Dreamville show last night

The Dreamville Festival 2024, which was held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh (North Carolina), wrapped up over the weekend. The 2024 edition of "Dreamville Fest" is the fourth official concert of the festival that started back in 2019.

The festival featured artists like SZA, JID, Teezo Touchdown, and more who played sets alongside the founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, who also appeared to speak directly on the "Big 3" beef between him, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. The beef started when Lamar took shots at both Cole and Drizzy on Like That from Metro Boomin and Future's album, We Don't Trust You, which dropped last month.

Cole was found playing tracks from his new surprise EP, MIGHT DELETE LATER, where he returned shots at Kendrick on the final track titled 7 Minute Drill. The event promoters also partnered with several philanthropic and charitable institutions to deliver the 2024 edition of this festival.

Major highlights from Dreamville Festival 2024

Here are some of the major highlights of what went down at J. Cole's Dreamville Festival 2024:

1. Rema walks off stage mid-performance

Rema was upset due to sound issues during his set on the Dreamville stage. He cut his set short midway while performing his hit song, Calm Down. He did sing three songs before he walked off stage, expressing his dissatisfaction with the production team, highlighting this issue as a disrespect to him and African music when he stated:

"I’m seriously not feeling this sh*t. It’s too messed up. Africa is in the house and you are messing sh*t up."

2. The crowd goes crazy as Nicki Minaj performs Monster

Nicki Minaj lit up the stage with her 2010 feature on Kanye West's fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, when she performed the track Monster. In the clip shared above, we see Nicki owning her set as a crowd filled with fans chants along to the lyrics from the song.

Nicki also performed songs like Roman's Revenge, Superbass, and Chun Li during her set last night.

3. JID previews a new track from his upcoming album

JID previewed a new song during his set, which, as per his recent statement on Instagram Live today, is part of the latest project he delivered to his label. The new song includes lines like:

"Leave a comment or you leave it to me / Cus Ill send you to another world with this stick / Magic wand but you're working my wrist / Magic Johnson but I'm sick with the six."

4. J. Cole addresses the "Big 3" beef during his MIGHT DELETE LATER performance

J. Cole takes over the closing set for Dreamville Festival 2024, where he performs multiple hit tracks from his discography as well as tracks from his recent surprise album, MIGHT DELETE LATER.

The Dreamville rapper spoke directly to the crowd when he began to discuss the "Big 3" beef by initially apologizing to the crowd for not wanting to perform 7 Minute Drill, where he takes direct shots at Kendrick Lamar and his complete discography.

Cole mentioned how he feels including a diss track on his recent LP takes away from his artistic vision, calling the song and his bars the "lamest goofiest sh*t" he's ever done in his career. He went on to state:

"I must have had a thousand missed calls. Texts flooded. I couldn't answer my sh*t. Ni**a it's war time. Ni**a wanna see blood. I know my heart. I know how I feel about my peers. These two ni**as that I been blessed to stand beside in this game let alone chase their greatness. So I felt conflicted cause like bruh I don't really feel no way but the world wanna see blood."

J. Cole's apologetic response to Kendrick Lamar sent fans and critics into viral debates about his status as one of rap's "Big 3." Some fans feel that Cole lost this battle, while others believe the rapper wants to distance himself from controversies to focus on his growth as an artist.

The Dreamville rapper's upcoming sixth studio album, The Fall Off, is set to be released at some point later this year and will be the official follow-up project to KOD, which was released back in 2018.