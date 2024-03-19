J. Cole uploads a new video updating fans on his upcoming album 'The Fall Off'

J. Cole is gearing up to release his highly anticipated seventh studio album, The Fall Off, which is expected to hit all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) this year.

The rapper has been hinting at the project for years with the latest teaser coming one month after he uploaded a 10-minute BTS video to YouTube Channel (@mightdeletelater26) dedicated to keeping his fans updated on the upcoming album.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Dreamville, Cole's Record Label, posted a clip from his latest vlog on March 19. The X (formerly) post features various clips and snippets from the upcoming album.

The minute-long clip posted showcases a verse from a song he appears to be hinting at being included in The Fall Off. Here's everything we know about J. Cole's upcoming album.

Everything we know about J. Cole's seventh studio album 'The Fall Off'

J. Cole's upcoming album will follow his 2018 project, KOD, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album charts. The anticipation around another project has been bubbling up ever since he dropped his chart-topping album.

He released the first vlog on the new YouTube channel titled 'Might Delete Later, Vol. 1'. The video featured his friends and family discussing his upcoming album, The Fall Off.

The vlog also showcased several snippets from his recent appearance at Drake's For All The Dogs: It's All A Blur tour.

During the vlog, Cole was also heard performing one of the songs for his upcoming album at the 4:27 minute mark. Some notable bars from his verse were:

"If you run your mouth B*tch you going out sad, whole clique getting slid on. You a Mousepad / I'm the one N**gas fear on the Low-ski / Heard em talking like we peers but they grossly mistaken and its blatant / Crocodile tears n**gas know that I'm on a tier that they don't see."

The latest vlog was posted to YouTube today (March 19) and features more clips and snippets from The Fall Off, which have been going viral on the internet. The second episode for 'Might Delete Later, Vol. 1' features more tour vlogs from his tour with Drake.

More interesting clips showcase Cole producing music for the album where he plays on a keyboard while sampling songs on his mixer. Around the 4:51 minute mark, we see the rapper perform a verse from a song that could be part of The Fall Off's official tracklist.

"Going to sleep at night praying to GOD release the stress / Now I'm on G4 jets across the sea's to decompress / My recent text, how much you think.. Decent Guess / They grown more eager Cole who you gon kill on a feature next," he raps

Although J. Cole has been consistently teasing all developments of The Fall Off, a release date for the album is yet to be announced but from all the teasers it's evident that this album is being prepared for a release soon.