Destroy Lonely is dropping his sophomore album, Love Last Forever, in April this year. This project is a follow-up to his debut studio album, If Looks Could Kill, released on May 5, 2023.

The announcement came through a post on his Instagram where a $100 bill was found floating in a sink filled with a dark liquid. The caption on the post read:

"black america. love last forever. april."

Love Last Forever is a highly anticipated album. From the teasers that have popped up across the internet, there are major speculations about who listeners may get to hear as a feature of this album.

Keep reading to know more about Destroy Lonely's upcoming album.

Tracklist, release date, & all you need to know about Destroy Lonely's Sophomore album

As of today, Destroy has only teased potential collaborations and small snippets of music he's been working on. These teasers have led fans to speculate that the rapper is teasing the official tracklist for Love Last Forever.

Check out the teaser for the album Destroy posted to his official X account below.

As per reports from Genius and other news outlets, the "official tracklist" for Love Last Forever was posted by Destroy's girlfriend (Ayisha Mia) on her Instagram story before being immediately deleted. Reportedly, this event took place back in September 2023.

Here are some songs and teasers that are speculated to be part of a potential tracklist for Destroy Lonely's Sopmohore album:

Black America Love Last Forever Cash on Cash (Feat. Ken Carson and Quavo) Party So Hard (Feat. Don Toliver) We Up Poppin Can't Feel Shit Sex & Drugs Perfect Aim Friends Wassup Yung Rich Vamp (Feat. Quavo) She Bad Too Much Baby Money She Wanna Ride Fresh as Can B Fatal Attraction Blessed Posted Stay Quiet Money Anthem Loaded Up Can't Take It Hold It Down Crushed Up

Destroy has yet to announce the official tracklist for Love Last Forever, but with him gearing up for its release next month, this announcement could be made soon.

Although we know the album will drop in April, based on the above confirmation on his X account, Destroy Lonely still needs to provide an official release date for Love Last Forever.

A recap of Destroy Lonely's Discography

Bobby Wardell Sandimanie III, also known as Destroy Lonely, is an American artist from Atlanta, Georgia. His stage name comes from the idea of Drugs "destroying" him, which he dove deeper into during his interview with Our Generation Musich, where he stated:

"I was on Xans and I used to be geeked the fu*k up. I knew like if I kept doing that shit, I’d fu*k myself up like in a way, on some corny sh*t, destroy myself, you know what I’m saying?"

After releasing multiple projects, Destroy Lonely was signed to Playboi Carti's Record label, Opium, in 2021 and has since garnered mainstream attention and an increase in listeners, leading to him performing at major music festivals like Rolling Loud.

Here are some of the biggest records Destroy has released over his career:

How u feel? Bane NOSTYLIST If looks could kill

All four of these songs have racked up millions of streams, with NOSTYLIST generating close to 100 million streams on Spotify.