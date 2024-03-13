Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti are currently enjoying the media attention surrounding their names as their collaboration for Vultures 1, Carnival, has ranked No. 1 on Billboard Top 10.

Yesterday (Mar. 13) news broke that Ye and Ty (popularly known as ¥$) would be executive producing Rich the Kid's new album, which will be the follow-up project to his 2020 project Boss Man. He has reposted several accounts and portals that posted about the update.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rich was seen celebrating the No. 1 achievement as well as stating:

“Thank you to all the fans, my family that always support love! #V2 & My [new] album exec prod. by Ye & Ty$ OTW”

Life's A Gamble is set to be Rich's first release in over four years and appears to be the reason why fans have been highlighting their anticipation for the upcoming album. One fan was found showing the project support on X (formerly Twitter) by stating Ye and Ty's production will "usher" in a completely new style of music.

A fan reacts to Kanye West and Ty Dolla executive producing Rich The Kid's upcoming album 'Life's A Gamble' (Image via X/@CryptoSignalsU)

Here's everything we know about Rich The Kid's highly anticipated project Life's A Gamble.

Everything we know about Rich the Kid's upcoming album

Life's A Gamble was announced back in January, this year, and is set to be Rich's first solo album in almost four years. This announcement came with a post made on January 9, 2024, with a caption that read:

"album 2024"

Later he was announced to be a part of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures series, which garnered significant attention for his upcoming fourth studio album.

He has been teasing several songs on Instagram Lives and at private listening sessions, which dedicated fans have gathered to compile a "potential tracklist" for Life's A Gamble. Fans speculate that the album could feature Money Call (Feat. Polo G and Pop Smoke), Keep It Exclusive (Feat. Quavo), Rich As Hell, Rollin, and Plain Jane (Feat. Kanye West), among many others.

On February 9, Rich took to Instagram to tease the song 'Keep It Exclusive (Feat. Quavo)' along with an accompanying music video. The caption on his post read:

"dropping any day now #LLT"

A recap of Rich The Kid's discography

Dimitri Leslie Roger, better known as Rich the Kid, initially found major success in 2017 after he released a number of independent mixtapes which led to him signing a deal with Interscope Records.

Rich would later release his debut studio album, The World Is Yours, the following year (2018). This album was a smash hit peaking at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 chart, with the support of singles like New Freezer (Feat. Kendrick Lamar) and Plug Walk.

Here are some of the biggest records released by Rich over the years:

1. Peso a Peso (Feat. Rich The Kid, Eladio Carrion, Quavo, Nengo Flow);

Released on 17 March 2023 as part of Eladio Carrion's album 3MEN2 KBRN, has garnered over 21 million streams on Spotify.

2. You & Jennifer (Feat. Bulow and Rich The Kid)

Released in 2019, the song has garnered over 119 million streams on Spotify.

3. Carnival (Feat. Rich The Kid, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Playboi Carti)

Released in 2024 as part of Kanye West and Ty Dolla's collaboration album Vultures 1 and has since garnered over 185 million streams on Spotify.

4. Talk to Me (Feat. Tory Lanez and Rich The Kid)

Released in 2018, has garnered over 151 million streams on Spotify.

5. Splashin

Released in 2019 as part of Rich's second studio album The World Is Yours 2 and has since garnered over 261 million streams on Spotify.

6. New Freezer (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Released in 2018 as part of Rich's debut studio album The World Is Yours and has since garnered over 314 million streams on Spotify.

7. Plug Walk

Released in 2018 as part of Rich's debut studio album The World Is Yours and has since garnered over 645 million streams on Spotify.

Rich's upcoming album, Life's A Gamble, currently has no release date but Kanye West, Travis Barker, and Offset are some of the major names rumored to make appearances on this album.