“Ye cold lol”: Michael Jordan’s son praises Kanye West for naming Jordan among his childhood favorites

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan and founder of the Trophy Room store, recently shouted out Chicago rap legend Kanye West on Instagram. West, who has been in the headlines for a bunch of controversies in recent years, grew up in Chicago after his parents split. He and his mother then moved to China, where she worked as a teacher.

Despite that, West (also known as Ye) returned to Chicago in the 90s, where he attended the American Academy of Art. His return to the city coincided with the rise and reign of MJ and the Chicago Bulls, who won two three-peats on their historic run.

Given his close ties to Chicago, it's no surprise that the legendary rapper named Jordan Brand as one of his favorites growing up. While speaking at Milan Fashion Week, West name-dropped the Jordan brand along with Girbaud.

The video, and comments from West, caught the attention of Marcus Jordan, who reposted the clip on his Instagram story. Along with the video, 'Heir Jordan' shared a Chicago flag, writing:

"Ye cold lol"

@HeirMJ523 - Marcus Jordan's Instagram story

Michael Jordan's son Marcus and the Jordan Brand's connection to Kanye West

This isn't the first time Kanye West and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, have been connected through social media. Nearly a decade ago, Kanye West name-dropped Jordan Brand in a song, rapping:

"Hold up I ain't tryna stunt man, but the Yeezy's jumped over the jump man."

West then backtracked on Twitter, writing that he was simply involved in a beef with former Nike CEO Mark Parker and the line had nothing to do with the Hall of Famer.

Several years back, amid his split with Adidas, Kanye West posted a photo of the Jordan brand Jumpman logo on Instagram, drawing the attention of Marcus Jordan.

At the time, 'Heir Jordan' indicated that he wanted to set up a meeting between West, his father and DJ Khaled, whom the rapper was working on music with. Despite that, nothing ever came of the meeting.

Around the same time, when appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, West indicated that Michael Jordan still wouldn't meet with him because of the song.

[Michael] Jordan still won’t meet with me. I’m trying to meet with Michael Jordan. I’m like, ‘It’s a song, man.’ Michael Jordan said this thing like, ‘Why y’all acting like Virgil [Abloh] made me hot? These shoes is hot.'”

Whether his latest shoutout of the Jordan Brand will see the rap legend finally get the meeting with Michael Jordan that he wants, only time will tell. From the looks of things, Marcus Jordan is ready to facilitate the meeting whenever his father is interested.