  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  • Glastonbury 2024 lineup: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain to headline

Glastonbury 2024 lineup: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain to headline

By Lil G
Modified Mar 15, 2024 01:12 GMT
A photograph taken of &quot;The Pyramid Stage&quot; at the Glastonbury Festival from 1989 (Image via Instagram/@glastofest)
A photograph taken of "The Pyramid Stage" at the Glastonbury Festival from 1989 (Image via Instagram/@glastofest)

Glastonbury Festival, one of the largest music festivals in the United Kingdom, is set to open its 52nd edition this year from June 26 - to - June 30. The festival will be held at Worthy Farm in Pilton Somerset (England) and will feature some of the biggest artists like Dua Lipa and Coldplay as the event headliners.

Today (Mar. 14) Glastonbury posted to their official social media handles confirming the headliners for various stages that have been set up for their 2024 event.

The caption on their post highlighted how more "acts and attractions" are yet to be announced. They went on to state that tickets for the event were sold out, but did confirm:

"Prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict"

Read below for the full list of headliners and stages for Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Line-up and stages explored for the Glastonbury Festival 2024

As of today, the upcoming UK fest has confirmed more than 90 different acts and artists, spread across five stages, that will be performing at the 2024 concert. The stages that have been set-up for the festival include:

Stage 1: PYRAMID

Headliners: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain.

Stage 2: OTHER

Headliners: Idles, Disclosure, and The Nationals.

Stage 3: WEST HOLTS

Headliners: Jungle, Jessie Ware, Justice, Heilung, Masego, and Nia Archives.

Stage 4: WOODSIES

Headliners: Jamie XX, Gossip, James Blake, Sampha, Sleaford Mods, and Romy.

Stage 5: THE PARK

Headliners: Fontaines D.C., Peggy Gou, London Grammar, King Krule, Orbital, and Ghetts.

Additional Acts: Honey Dijon, DJ Spen, Eliza Rose, Bonobo, Skream & Benga, Faithless, and Flowerovlove.

A screenshot for Glastonbury 2024&#039;s official Line-up taken from their website (Image via www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk)
A screenshot for Glastonbury 2024's official Line-up taken from their website (Image via www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk)

The following artists are set to be included in the festival as "Supporting Acts":

  1. BURNA BOY
  2. LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
  3. LITTLE SIMZ
  4. PJ HARVEY
  5. CYNDI LAUPER
  6. ALVVAYS
  7. ANNE-MARIE
  8. ARLO PARKS
  9. AROOJ AFTAB
  10. ASHA PUTHLI
  11. AURORA
  12. AVRIL LAVIGNE
  13. AYRA STARR
  14. BAR ITALIA
  15. BARRY CAN’T SWIM
  16. BAXTER DURY
  17. BLACK PUMAS
  18. BLOC PARTY
  19. BLONDSHELL
  20. BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB
  21. THE BREEDERS
  22. BRITTANY HOWARD
  23. CAMILLA CABELLO
  24. CONFIDENCE MAN
  25. CORINNE BAILEY RAE
  26. DANNY BROWN
  27. D-BLOCK EUROPE
  28. DECLAN MCKENNA
  29. DEXYS
  30. FAT WHITE FAMILY
  31. HEADIE ONE
  32. HIGH VIS
  33. JANELLE MONAE
  34. JORDAN RAKEI
  35. KEANE
  36. KENYA GRACE
  37. KNEECAP
  38. LANKUM
  39. THE LAST DINNER PARTY
  40. THE MARY WALLOPERS
  41. MICHAEL KIWANUKA
  42. MANNEQUIN PUSSY
  43. MDOU MOCTAR
  44. MOUNT KIMBIE
  45. NEWDAD
  46. NITIN SAWHNEY
  47. NONAME
  48. NOTHING BUT THIEVES
  49. OLIVIA DEAN
  50. OTOBOKE BEAVER
  51. PALOMA FAITH
  52. PAUL HEATON
  53. REMI WOLF
  54. SEVENTEEN
  55. SOCCER MOMMY
  56. SOFIA KOURTESIS
  57. SQUID
  58. STEEL PULSE
  59. THE STREETS
  60. SUGABABES
  61. THIS IS THE KIT
  62. TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
  63. YARD ACT

More information on the tickets

The tickets for this event are currently sold out but the official website for the festival does confirm that a "re-sale" for any tickets that have been canceled or returned will be held in April at the same price.

A screenshot for Glastonbury 2024&#039;s ticket information taken from their website (Image via www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk)
A screenshot for Glastonbury 2024's ticket information taken from their website (Image via www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk)

The following statement was made by the festival regarding the pricing of the tickets:

"Tickets will cost £355 + £5 booking fee, of which a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel option)"

It's also important to note, as mentioned on the website, that all individuals looking to purchase the re-sale tickets would have to register for the sale as well as keep track of any updates to the festival's re-sale schedule.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?