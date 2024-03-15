Glastonbury 2024 lineup: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain to headline

Glastonbury Festival, one of the largest music festivals in the United Kingdom, is set to open its 52nd edition this year from June 26 - to - June 30. The festival will be held at Worthy Farm in Pilton Somerset (England) and will feature some of the biggest artists like Dua Lipa and Coldplay as the event headliners.

Today (Mar. 14) Glastonbury posted to their official social media handles confirming the headliners for various stages that have been set up for their 2024 event.

The caption on their post highlighted how more "acts and attractions" are yet to be announced. They went on to state that tickets for the event were sold out, but did confirm:

"Prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict"

Read below for the full list of headliners and stages for Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Line-up and stages explored for the Glastonbury Festival 2024

As of today, the upcoming UK fest has confirmed more than 90 different acts and artists, spread across five stages, that will be performing at the 2024 concert. The stages that have been set-up for the festival include:

Stage 1: PYRAMID

Headliners: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain.

Stage 2: OTHER

Headliners: Idles, Disclosure, and The Nationals.

Stage 3: WEST HOLTS

Headliners: Jungle, Jessie Ware, Justice, Heilung, Masego, and Nia Archives.

Stage 4: WOODSIES

Headliners: Jamie XX, Gossip, James Blake, Sampha, Sleaford Mods, and Romy.

Stage 5: THE PARK

Headliners: Fontaines D.C., Peggy Gou, London Grammar, King Krule, Orbital, and Ghetts.

Additional Acts: Honey Dijon, DJ Spen, Eliza Rose, Bonobo, Skream & Benga, Faithless, and Flowerovlove.

A screenshot for Glastonbury 2024's official Line-up taken from their website (Image via www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk)

The following artists are set to be included in the festival as "Supporting Acts":

BURNA BOY LCD SOUNDSYSTEM LITTLE SIMZ PJ HARVEY CYNDI LAUPER ALVVAYS ANNE-MARIE ARLO PARKS AROOJ AFTAB ASHA PUTHLI AURORA AVRIL LAVIGNE AYRA STARR BAR ITALIA BARRY CAN’T SWIM BAXTER DURY BLACK PUMAS BLOC PARTY BLONDSHELL BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB THE BREEDERS BRITTANY HOWARD CAMILLA CABELLO CONFIDENCE MAN CORINNE BAILEY RAE DANNY BROWN D-BLOCK EUROPE DECLAN MCKENNA DEXYS FAT WHITE FAMILY HEADIE ONE HIGH VIS JANELLE MONAE JORDAN RAKEI KEANE KENYA GRACE KNEECAP LANKUM THE LAST DINNER PARTY THE MARY WALLOPERS MICHAEL KIWANUKA MANNEQUIN PUSSY MDOU MOCTAR MOUNT KIMBIE NEWDAD NITIN SAWHNEY NONAME NOTHING BUT THIEVES OLIVIA DEAN OTOBOKE BEAVER PALOMA FAITH PAUL HEATON REMI WOLF SEVENTEEN SOCCER MOMMY SOFIA KOURTESIS SQUID STEEL PULSE THE STREETS SUGABABES THIS IS THE KIT TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB YARD ACT

More information on the tickets

The tickets for this event are currently sold out but the official website for the festival does confirm that a "re-sale" for any tickets that have been canceled or returned will be held in April at the same price.

A screenshot for Glastonbury 2024's ticket information taken from their website (Image via www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk)

The following statement was made by the festival regarding the pricing of the tickets:

"Tickets will cost £355 + £5 booking fee, of which a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel option)"

It's also important to note, as mentioned on the website, that all individuals looking to purchase the re-sale tickets would have to register for the sale as well as keep track of any updates to the festival's re-sale schedule.