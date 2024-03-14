OUTLOUD Music Festival 2024: Lineup, tickets, date, location, & all you need to know

OUTLOUD Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 1, 2024, to June 2, 2024, at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California as part of the WeHO Pride event. The 2024 edition will mark the festival's fourth annual edition overall.

The festival is set to feature performances by artists and bands such as Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monae, and Sophie Ellis-Brextor, among others. The 2024 edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of OUTLOUD Music Festival on March 13, 2024:

There is currently a ballot competition ongoing for access to lineup and on-sale signup, which is valid till March 14, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time of the festival. General tickets will be available from March 15, 2024, at 10:00 am PT. All tickets will be available from the official website of the festival.

OUTLOUD Music Festival 2024 dates and venues

OUTLOUD Music Festival 2024 starts the pride month every year at WeHo pride and this year the festival is bringing along a stellar lineup including key performers Kylie Minogue and Janelle Monae as well as Diplo and Sophie Ellis-Brextor

Kylie Minogue will take a break from her Las Vegas residency to appear at the festival, while Janelle Monae has supporting performances for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour as well as several other festival appearances scheduled alongside her appearance at the event.

Diplo is also set to appear at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in a lineup that also features artists such as Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Cage the Elephant, Cigarettes After Sex, and Gregory Alan Isakov, among others.

Sophie Ellis Brextor, meanwhile, has a tour scheduled before and after her appearance at the festival, where she will perform across North America, Europe, and Australia in a tour that celebrates her single Murder on Dancefloor.

The full lineup for OUTLOUD Music Festival 2024 is given below:

Kylie Minogue

Janelle Monae

Diplo + friends

Doechii

Ashinniko

Noah Cyrus

Trixie Mattel

Keke Palmer

Channel Tres

Yaeji

Big Freedia

Sophie Ellis-Brextor

Vincint

Destiny Rogers

Snow Wife

Black Polish

Salina Estitties

Doug Locke

Jimi The Kween

Zee Machine

Ryan Mitchell

Hannah Rad

Arisce Wanzer

Neverending Nina & Billy Francesca

Speaking about the festival in a press release, festival founder and CEO Jeff Consoletti stated:

"We created OUTLOUD as an incubator to support emerging queer artists who gain invaluable exposure alongside some of the most iconic names in music. For over twenty years, I have been fortunate to be able to champion these artists through increased visibility both during Pride Month and throughout the year."

The founder continued:

"Our partnership with the City of West Hollywood has been integral to this mission, allowing us to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ artists and celebrate our community together ."

OUTLOUD Music Festival has a deep connection with the WeHo pride and the West Hollywood community in general, which is known for being one of the more successful cases of counter-culture community building, particularly immigrant and queer communities.

West Hollywood was the center of a community of queer and immigrant people fleeing the persecution of the 1980s War on Drugs and the AIDs epidemic-related persecution. This led to the city incorporating queer leadership, which cemented its place in the US queer and pride movement and its history.