Kylie Minogue Las Vegas Residency 2023-24: New dates, how to buy tickets & all you need to know 

Kylie Minogue has announced a new set of dates for her Las Vegas Residency, which are scheduled to take place from December 15, 2023, to May 4, 2024, at the Voltaire Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new dates were announced after the first set of dates sold out after the initial announcement.

The singer announced the new dates after Kylie's Las Vegas residency was confirmed to begin on November 3, 2023, earlier last week, via a post on her official Instagram page on August 14, 2023:

"OMG …. Sold Out!?! So humbled by this overwhelming response. So much so, that we are adding ten more dates! I know many of you missed out on a ticket or had to wait a long time. Sorry, there was a system overload!,"Kylie wrote.

Tickets for the residency will be available starting August 17, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The prices of the tickets have not been announced. Once made public, these can be purchased via the official website of the Las Vegas venue.

Kylie Minogue to support her new album with the residency

Kylie Minogue is releasing her sixteenth and latest studio album, Tension, on September 22, 2023. The singer will be supporting her new album with the Las Vegas residency, including the new dates just announced.

All dates for the Kylie Minogue Las Vegas residency at the new 1000-capacity venue Voltaire at The Venetian Resort, Nevada, are given below:

November 3, 2023

November 4, 2023

November 10, 2023

November 11, 2023

December 8, 2023

December 9, 2023

December 15, 2023

December 16, 2023

January 19, 2024

January 20, 2024

January 26, 2024

January 27, 2024

March 8, 2024

March 9, 2024

March 15, 2024

March 16, 2024

April 26, 2024

April 27, 2024

May 3, 2024

May 4, 2024

More about Kylie Minogue and her music career

Kylie Minogue attributes her musical style and influences to 1980s musicians such as Prince, according to an exclusive interview with VH-1 publication.

"I first got into pop music in '81, I'd say. It was all about Prince, Adam + the Ants, that whole New Romantic period. Prior to that, it was the Jackson 5, Donna Summer, and my dad's records - the Stones and Beatles. The influence we used on Body Language was more mid-`80s, specifically Scritti Politti," Kylie stated.

The singer is known for her evolving sense of songwriting and musical style, which has resulted in over 80 million record sales worldwide as well as a significant queer fan base around the world, something that she has encouraged as part of her image as a cultural icon.

The singer made her chart breakthrough with her epynomously titled studio album, Kylie, which was released on July 4, 1988. The album has multiple platinum certifications in several countries.

Her biggest success arrived with her eighth studio allbum, Fever, which was released on October 1, 2001. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Australian, Austrian, Irish, German and UK album charts.

Kylie Minogue had her latest major success in the form of the summer track, Padam Padam, which was released on May 18, 2023. The song reached the top ten in the United Kingdom, making her the first female artist to have a UK top ten hit throughout the 1980s and the 2020s.