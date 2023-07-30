Kylie Minogue Las Vegas residency: How to buy tickets & all you need to know 

Kylie Minogue has announced her first Las Vegas residency, which will begin on November 3, 2023, at the Voltaire venue. The residency has been in the planning stage for years, according to the pop singer's exclusive statement to Entertainment Weekly:

"Today is the day where it all becomes, beautifully real. We have been living with this for close to three years. So to finally be able to say, yes, I am doing a show in Vegas and to be at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, it's just, it's such a good match. And, yeah, I couldn't be more excited."

Tickets for the event will be available for sale on August 8, 2023, with prices not yet announced. Ticketing information can be found by registering at the residency's official webpage (https://voltairelv.com/).

Kylie Minogue building momentum for her album Tension with residency

In her statement to Entertainment Weekly, the singer further elaborated on the aim behind the residency, stating that she was excited for the intimate gathering that will be the residency, as the venue matches her musicality:

"The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It's one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that."

"The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – that's what my music is for. It's gonna be a hot ticket. Listen, I love performing in all sorts of venues - but I think it's got scale enough that you're gonna feel like you are sharing this moment with enough people, but also there's that exclusivity," the singer continued.

The residency dates, which are set to extend for at least three months, encompassing November and December 2023 as well as January 2024, will also feature other artists yet to be announced.

Kylie Minogue's first studio album was released in 1988

Kylie Minogue was born on May 28, 1968, and started her career with the Australian soap opera Neighbours, which first premiered in 1985. The artist played mechanic Charlene Robinson, winning the Most Popular Actress award at the Logie Awards for her portrayal.

The singer released her debut studio album, Kylie, on July 4, 1988. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi and UK album charts. The album was certified a platinum-selling record in Australia and New Zealand.

Kylie Minogue achieved commercial acclaim with her eighth studio album, Fever, released on October 1, 2001. The album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts and sold more than 2 million copies in the UK. The album also set platinum sales records in several other countries.