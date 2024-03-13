Lollapalooza Berlin 2024: Line-up, how to get tickets, prices, date, location, and all you need to know

Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 is scheduled to be held between September 7 and September 8, 2024. This year will mark the festival's 9th edition overall, which has been held annually every year since 2014, except for the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The upcoming festival will feature performances by artists and bands such as Sam Smith, The Chainsmokers, Seventeen, and more. The line-up was announced by the organizers via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on March 13, 2024.

Tickets for Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 are currently on sale on the official website of the festival. Further, two day tickets are priced at €199 for all adults and €129 for teens between the ages of 12 and 15. Travel Packages are also available and start from €500 on average, depending upon the selection.

All tickets are subject to taxes and other fees as and when applicable. Lollapalooza has partnered with Paypal to offer a €10 discount to patrons who purchase festival tickets through the said service.

Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 lineup and location explored

Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 will be held at Olympiapark in Berlin, Germany. The entertainment complex has been the home of the festival since 2018, where it moved after local residents petitioned to have it removed from Treptower Park following the 2016 edition.

The festival this year is returning with headliners Martin Garrix, Sam Smith, and Burna Boy, as well as Seventeen, Niall Horan, Shirin David, Cro, The Chainsmokers, and Louis Tomlinson. Sam Smith will appear at the festival after performing at other events like Sziget Festival, Open'er Festival, and two other editions of Lollapalooza - Brazil and Chile - as well as Pukkelpop 2024.

Martin Garrix, meanwhile, will also appear at Sziget festival and Osheaga Festival, apart from performing at a series of shows scheduled before that as the start of his 2024 live performance journey.

The current line-up for Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 is given below, while the full lineup will be available for view on the official website of the festival in the near future.

Martin Garrix

Sam Smith

Burna Boy

Seventeen

Niall Horan

Shirin David

Cro

The Chainsmokers

Louis Tomlinson

Von Wegen Lisbeth

Loyle Carner

Nothing But Thieves

Meduza

Deine Freunde

Alok

Tom Grennan

Kenya Grace

Elderbrook

Sam Tompkins

Joel Corry

Mine

Apashe With Brass Orchestra

Christopher

Natalie Jane

Cässo

Chappell Roan

Thee Sacred Souls

Glass Beams

Lola Young

Henry Moodie

Levin Liam

Girls Don't Sync

Matt Maltese

Lena & Linus

B Jones

Ellice

Cloudy June

Josi

Raum27

Alongside music, the festival will also feature other activities, including a fun fair as well as the spinoffs for kids, Kidzapalooza, and the fashion spinoff, Fashionpalooza.

Aside from the aforementioned collaboration with PayPal, Lollapalooza Berlin is also collaborating with a number of other brands for this year's edition. Magenta Musik is an online website that highlights festivals and artists, while Allianz is the world's largest insurance company and features as one of the elite top 200 companies on lists like Forbes magazine.

Meanwhile, beverage partners for this year's festival include Coca-Cola, Warsteiner, and Desperados as well as Rockstart Energy Drinks, while F&B partners include Fisherman's Friend toffee company. Rounding off the partner list are hairstyle products company got2b Styling as well as Center Parcs, Tic Tac, and Ticketmaster, alongside Essence full service company.