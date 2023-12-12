Open'er 2024: Lineup, tickets, dates and more as Doja Cat is set to headline festival

Open'er 2024 festival is scheduled to be held from July 3, 2024, to July 6, 2024, at the Kosakowo Airport (Babie Doły Military Airport) in Gydnia, Poland. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 21st edition, having been first held in 2002 and since annually, except in 2020-2021, when the festival was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition of the festival, will feature Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Foo Fighters, with more to be announced in the near future, via the festival's official website.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale. 4-Day Tickets are priced at $257.80, while 4-Day Camping Tickets are priced at $323.82. Sleephuts are priced at $928.03. All ticket prices are exclusive of processing fees and tickets can be purchased at the festival's official website.

Open'er 2024 lineup and headliners

While the main lineup of the festival is yet to be announced, the festival has announced three of the four headliners of the festival, namely, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Foo Fighters. All three headliners will perform at the Orange Main Stage of the festival as will the yet-to-be-announced fourth headliner.

Doja Cat is performing at the festival as part of her new tour, titled The Scarlet Tour, in Europe. The Scarlet Tour will be in support of her new album, fourth studio album, Scarlet, on September 22, 2023. The album peaked at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 4 on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Norwegian album charts.

Foo Fighters is best known for its fifth studio album, In Your Honor, which was released on June 14, 2005. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australia and Kiwi album chart.

Dua Lipa rose to prominence with her eponymously titled debut album, Dua Lipa, which was released on June 2, 2017. The album peaked at number 3 on the Irish and UK album chart.

More about the Open'er Festival and its history

Open'er Festival was first held in 2002 at the Tor Stegny in Warsaw, Poland. The festival's inaugural edition was headlined by Chemical Brothers. Subsequently, the festival was moved to north-east Poland in Gydnia, where it was held at the Kościuszki Square from 2003 to 2006.

After the festival started attracting more than 50,000 people, the festival was moved to its current location at the Kosakowo Airport (Babie Doły Military Airport) in the same city. The festival currently attracts a crowd of well over 110,000 people, making it a major festival.

The festival won the Best Major Festival award at the European Festivals Awards in 2009, 2010 and 2019 respectively. Open'er Festival is known for its diverse festival lineups featuring prominent artists. Over the years, the festival has played hosts to performers such as Massive Attack, Pink, Coldplay, Pulp, Bjork, Drake, Radiohead, Travis Scott and more.

Open'er Festival is considered to be the largest music festival in Poland as well as one of the largest festivals in Europe. The festival is held across five main stages, namely, Orange Main, Alter, Beat, Firestone and Tent. Other than the main stages, smaller stages are also present, which usually feature sponsored content as well as the Silent Disco Arena and Gydnia Open Stage. The latter stage is free to attend and is located at the Gydnia beach.