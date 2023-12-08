Doja Cat 2024 The Scarlet tour in Europe : Tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Doja Cat 2024 The Scarlet tour in Europe is scheduled to be held from June 11, 2024, to July 5, 2024, in venues across continental Europe and the UK. The tour will be in support of the singer's album of the same name, which was released on September 22, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Paris, and Lisbon, via a post on her official Instagram on December 7, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available on December 14, 2024, at 12:00 pm. The prices haven't been announced yet. But once made public, fans can purchase them from the singer's official website.

Doja Cat 2024 The Scarlet tour in Europe dates

Doja Cat released her fourth studio album, Scarlet, on September 22, 2023. The album peaked at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 4 on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Norwegian album charts.

The singer started the first edition of the album tour soon after the release of the album, with the current North American edition scheduled to be wrapped up with a show at the United Center on December 13, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for Doja Cat 2024 The Scarlet tour in Europe is given below:

June 11, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

June 12, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

June 14, 2024 – London, UK at The O2 Arena

June 15, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita Arena

June 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 21, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 23, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Rock in Rio 2024

July 5, 2024 – Gdynia, Poland at Open’er Festival 2024

Speaking about her upcoming album as well as her new musical direction in an exclusive interview with Variety earlier this year, the singer stated:

“This is the manic part. I wasn’t gonna tell you. But I’ll just tell you now, because not talking about it is making me annoyed: I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it."

The singer continued:

"I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there."

More on Doja Cat's performance career

Doja Cat had her chart breakthrough with her second studio album, Hot Pink, which was released on November 8, 2019. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 8 on the Norwegian album chart as well as at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released her third studio album, Planet Her, on June 25, 2021. It peaked as a chart-topper on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 2 on the Norwegian, Swedish, Canadian, and Billboard 200 album charts, respectively. The album's single, Kiss Me More, won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Aside from her music career, Doja Cat has also hosted the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a guest performer, among other live appearances.