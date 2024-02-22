Where is Osheaga Festival 2024? Lineup, tickets, prices, & all you need to know

Osheaga Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 2, 2024, to August 4, 2024, at the Parc Jean-Drapeau inÎle Sainte-Hélène in Montreal, Quebec. The 2024 edition of the festival will be the 17th edition of the festival, having been first held in 2006 and annually ever since except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival organizers recently announced its full lineup, which includes artists such as Melanie Martinez, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Alvvays, via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on February 21, 2024.
American Express presale for Osheaga Festival 2024 is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the official website of the festival with a valid card from the presale provider.
Public tickets are currently on sale, with the general category priced at $284, $536 for the gold category, $1167 for platinum tickets, and $833 for gold table tickets. 1-day tickets will be available in the near future and are priced at $122 for the general category, $237 for the gold category, $507 for platinum tickets, and $363 for gold booth tickets.
Hotel and pass packages are also available and start at $442 and run up to CAD $1,323 per person. $1 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Evenko Foundation for the provision of musical instruments in Quebec Schools. All tickets and packages can be accessed via the official website of the Osheaga Festival.
Osheaga Festival 2024 lineup and headliners
Osheaga Festival is bringing along several prominent artists to its 2024 edition. Joining the previously announced headliners SZA, Noah Kahan and Green Day are artists such as Melanie Martinez, Hozier, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Martin Garrix.
The full lineup for the Osheaga Festival 2024 is given below by each date:
August 2, 2024:
- Noah Kahan
- Melanie Martinez
- Dominic Fike
- Lil Tjay
- Skepta
- Teddy Swims
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Mochakk
- Bladee
- Sleater Kinney
- Mariah the Scientist
- Teezo Touchdown
- Romy
- Overmono
- Blonde Redhead
- Arlo Parks
- Fridayy
- Byron Messia
- Jyoty
- The Japanese House
- Avalon Emerson
- Mimi Webb
- Wild Rivers
- Mannequinn P**sy
- Billianne
- DJ Minx
- Cam Kahin
- Msyt Milano
- Leonie Gray
- Alias
August 3, 2024:
- Green Day
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Martin Garrix
- Renee Rapp
- Labirinth
- T-Pain
- Rancid
- Gryffin
- Elderbrook
- Denzel Curry
- Uncle Waffles
- Talk
- Chappelle Roan
- Brittany Howard
- Michael Brun
- Cri
- Olivia Dean
- The Linda Lindas
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Libianca
- Irene Dresel
- Lola Young
- Nonso Amadi
- Soul Clap
- Mariana Gueza
- Sinca
- Minoe
- No Waves
- DVTR
August 4, 2024:
- SZA
- Hozier
- Justice
- Jungle
- Hamza
- Still Woozy
- Alvvays
- Stephen Sanchez
- Raye
- Tyla
- Ayra Starr
- Kevin Abstract
- Mau P
- Briston Maroney
- Folamour
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Chris Stussy
- Elgrandetoto
- Elyanna
- Ash
- Confidence Man
- DIIV
- Clay and Friends
- Planet Giza
- The Blue Stones
- Model Man
- Marina Trench
- Ya Cetidon
- Cadence Weapon
Osheaga Festival is being presented by BELL, the Canadian telecommunication company subsidiary of BELL Canada Enterprises Inc., and co-presented by the beverage company Coors Light.
The festival's major partners are the broadcasting and streaming giant Sirius XM and the beverage giant Coca-Cola, while other partners include Jack Daniels, American Express, Flair Airlines, Bacardi, Loto Quebec, and Absolut.
The festival is being sponsored by the largest coffee chain in the world, Starbucks Corporation, and will be supplied by the companies Santa Margherita, Aperol, and Brita respectively.
Osheaga Festival also works closely with Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, the operators of the venue of the festival Pac Jean-Drapeau, which was named after the eponymous mayor of Montreal in 1967.
Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE