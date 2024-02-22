Where is Osheaga Festival 2024? Lineup, tickets, prices, & all you need to know

Osheaga Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 2, 2024, to August 4, 2024, at the Parc Jean-Drapeau inÎle Sainte-Hélène in Montreal, Quebec. The 2024 edition of the festival will be the 17th edition of the festival, having been first held in 2006 and annually ever since except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival organizers recently announced its full lineup, which includes artists such as Melanie Martinez, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Alvvays, via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on February 21, 2024.

American Express presale for Osheaga Festival 2024 is currently ongoing and can be accessed via the official website of the festival with a valid card from the presale provider.

Public tickets are currently on sale, with the general category priced at $284, $536 for the gold category, $1167 for platinum tickets, and $833 for gold table tickets. 1-day tickets will be available in the near future and are priced at $122 for the general category, $237 for the gold category, $507 for platinum tickets, and $363 for gold booth tickets.

Hotel and pass packages are also available and start at $442 and run up to CAD $1,323 per person. $1 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Evenko Foundation for the provision of musical instruments in Quebec Schools. All tickets and packages can be accessed via the official website of the Osheaga Festival.

Osheaga Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

Osheaga Festival is bringing along several prominent artists to its 2024 edition. Joining the previously announced headliners SZA, Noah Kahan and Green Day are artists such as Melanie Martinez, Hozier, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Martin Garrix.

The full lineup for the Osheaga Festival 2024 is given below by each date:

August 2, 2024:

Noah Kahan

Melanie Martinez

Dominic Fike

Lil Tjay

Skepta

Teddy Swims

Two Door Cinema Club

Mochakk

Bladee

Sleater Kinney

Mariah the Scientist

Teezo Touchdown

Romy

Overmono

Blonde Redhead

Arlo Parks

Fridayy

Byron Messia

Jyoty

The Japanese House

Avalon Emerson

Mimi Webb

Wild Rivers

Mannequinn P**sy

Billianne

DJ Minx

Cam Kahin

Msyt Milano

Leonie Gray

Alias

August 3, 2024:

Green Day

The Smashing Pumpkins

Martin Garrix

Renee Rapp

Labirinth

T-Pain

Rancid

Gryffin

Elderbrook

Denzel Curry

Uncle Waffles

Talk

Chappelle Roan

Brittany Howard

Michael Brun

Cri

Olivia Dean

The Linda Lindas

Sofia Kourtesis

Libianca

Irene Dresel

Lola Young

Nonso Amadi

Soul Clap

Mariana Gueza

Sinca

Minoe

No Waves

DVTR

August 4, 2024:

SZA

Hozier

Justice

Jungle

Hamza

Still Woozy

Alvvays

Stephen Sanchez

Raye

Tyla

Ayra Starr

Kevin Abstract

Mau P

Briston Maroney

Folamour

Amyl and The Sniffers

Chris Stussy

Elgrandetoto

Elyanna

Ash

Confidence Man

DIIV

Clay and Friends

Planet Giza

The Blue Stones

Model Man

Marina Trench

Ya Cetidon

Cadence Weapon

Osheaga Festival is being presented by BELL, the Canadian telecommunication company subsidiary of BELL Canada Enterprises Inc., and co-presented by the beverage company Coors Light.

The festival's major partners are the broadcasting and streaming giant Sirius XM and the beverage giant Coca-Cola, while other partners include Jack Daniels, American Express, Flair Airlines, Bacardi, Loto Quebec, and Absolut.

The festival is being sponsored by the largest coffee chain in the world, Starbucks Corporation, and will be supplied by the companies Santa Margherita, Aperol, and Brita respectively.

Osheaga Festival also works closely with Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, the operators of the venue of the festival Pac Jean-Drapeau, which was named after the eponymous mayor of Montreal in 1967.

