What did Megyn Kelly say about Michelle Obama? SiriusXM podcast remarks ahead of 2024 presidential election sparks reactions online

Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, Michelle Obama is hitting the headlines as Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on the possibility of Michelle running for the 2024 presidential election. Kelly expressed that if the former first lady decides to enter the race, "It's a whole new ballgame."

Megyn Kelly said this on the SiriusXM podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. During the podcast, Kelly remained uncertain whether Michelle would run for president. However, she emphasized that Michelle had been a "powerful Democratic weapon" during her husband's two terms in the White House.

Kelly drew attention to Michelle's recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, where she discussed concerns about the upcoming election.

Moreover, Kelly also questioned the motive behind Michelle Obama's podcast appearance, pointing out that she had nothing to promote at the time—no book, no event.

Kelly speculated whether Obama's decision to speak on the podcast was aimed at helping Joe Biden or laying the foundation for a potential political emergence. She found it intriguing that Michelle Obama resurfaced at this particular moment.

As social media users came across this speculation, they started reacting to the speculation. Several internet users reacted to the rumors of Michelle Obama contesting the election by saying that if she came in, then this would be game over for Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama expressed her worries about the 2024 presidential election on the Jay Shetty podcast interview

During the Jay Shetty podcast interview, Michelle expressed her worries about the 2024 presidential election, emphasizing the impact of leaders on the nation. Michelle said,

"Our leaders matter, who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit. It affects us in ways that I think sometimes people take for granted."

She also said,

"We cannot take this democracy for granted and sometimes I worry that we do. Those are the things that keep me up."

Michelle continued and said,

"The tone and tenor of the message matters. We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds. That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us — what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position."

Kelly also talked about Michelle's interview and highlighted Obama's focus on rhetoric, and compared it to her husband's strength as a talented orator. Kelly remarked that Michelle Obama seemed to believe that effective speaking skills were crucial in a president, echoing Barack Obama's approach.

It is also worth noting that rumors of Michelle Obama's potential presidential candidacy have been circulating since the previous year. Some speculate that she could be a candidate parachuted into the Democratic National Convention in 2024, particularly as it is scheduled to be held in Chicago, Obama's hometown. Notably, forecasts have also suggested that President Biden might not run for re-election due to health concerns.