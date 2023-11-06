What did Barack Obama say about ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict? Former U.S. President under fire over remarks

Barack Obama has landed in deep waters as many netizens slammed him for his recent remarks about the ongoing Israel and Hamas conflict. During the interview on Pod Save America, the former President claimed that the country had to admit that “all of us are complicit” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He also shocked the world by stating that “nobody’s hands are clean.” Barack Obama talked about acknowledging the “whole truth,” and said:

"What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable . . ."

Expand Tweet

The former president further added:

". . . And what is also true is that there is a history of the Jewish people that may be dismissed unless your grandparents, or your great-great-grandparents or your uncle or your aunt tell you stories about the madness of antisemitism, and what is true is that there are people right now that are dying who have nothing to do with what Hamas did.”

Furthermore, Barack Obama also spoke up about TikTok “activism,” and stated that people on social media are also responsible as they only “maintain moral innocence” by talking about just one side of the whole story. Claiming that it won’t be enough to solve the problem, he focused on how netizens need to take part in the “whole truth.”

As Pod Save America uploaded the short clip of Barack Obama talking about the conflict and the condition of the entire region, many social media users were infuriated by his comments, and slammed him for talking about the “moral reckoning.”

Former President Barack Obama faces backlash for his views on the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via @Fox News/ Twitter)

Barack Obama poured in his thoughts about the conflict in the Israel and Palestine region, and spoke about what he would have done differently during his presidency:

"That's the conversation that we should be having, not just looking backwards but looking forwards. And that can't happen if we are confining ourselves to our outrage. I would rather see you out there talking to people, including people you disagree with.”

As Barack Obama’s thoughts went viral on social media, a Twitter user shared the same on the platform, and many netizens reacted to it.

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lash out at Obama as the former President speaks up about the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Twitter)

During his interview on the Pod Save America, Barack Obama also spoke about maintaining peace and how the condition of the entire region is traumatizing. However, at the moment, the former President has not spoken up about the backlash or the comments of the netizens.