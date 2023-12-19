Founded by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in 2018, Higher Ground Productions has become a major player in the entertainment world. Going from politics to Hollywood, the Obamas have brought a fresh and varied perspective to the industry with their production company.

As Higher Ground Productions keeps on making progress, it's a true testament to the Obamas' awesome vision of storytelling that goes beyond limits. Every project tells an important story and showcases just how dedicated and influential the company is.

Higher Ground is making a name for itself in the entertainment world, thanks to a huge deal with Audible, a bunch of projects, and a mission to amplify voices that are usually ignored.

What movies has Higher Ground produced? Full list with IMDb ratings included

The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, has made a big impact in the entertainment world with a cool mix of 17 different projects. They cover a wide range of genres, from documentaries that make fans think to sweet and uplifting shows for kids.

American Factory (2019, IMDb rating: 7.4/10) - A documentary exploring the clash between high-tech China and working-class America in post-industrial Ohio. Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary. Becoming (2020, IMDb rating: 7/10) - A documentary offering an intimate look into Michelle Obama's life, hopes, and relationships. Primetime Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020, IMDb rating: 7.7/10) - A movie depicting the inspiring story of a groundbreaking summer camp for teens with disabilities, leading to a radical disability movement. Waffles + Mochi (2021, IMDb rating: 7.6/10) - A prequel to "Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant," following the titular characters as they travel the world, exploring foods and cultures. Fatherhood (2021, IMDb rating: 6.6/10) - An uplifting yet heartbreaking story of a father navigating new parenthood after the death of his wife, starring Kevin Hart. We the People (2021, IMDb rating: 4.3/10) - A unique project teaching about rights and citizenship through upbeat songs, featuring popular artists like Janelle Monáe and H.E.R. The G Word with Adam Conover (2022, IMDb rating: 6.7/10) - A hybrid comedy documentary exploring how the U.S. government impacts daily lives, offering an honest perspective. Our Great National Parks (2022, IMDb rating: 8.1/10) - A natural history docuseries narrated by Barack Obama, taking viewers to spectacular wild spaces and emphasizing the importance of protecting wilderness. Ada Twist, Scientist (2021, IMDb rating: 6.8/10) - Aimed at educating children, this series follows young scientist Ada Twist on adventures to answer big questions. Worth (2021, IMDb rating: 6.8/10) - An eye-opening film about a lawyer, Kenneth Feinberg, facing the challenging task of valuing lives lost in the aftermath of 9/11. Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (2022, IMDb rating: 7/10) - A children's show where puppets Waffles and Mochi open their restaurant, serving dishes inspired by their travels. Descendant (2022, IMDb rating: 7.1/10) - A documentary detailing the lives of descendants of enslaved Africans and their quest for justice and healing. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (2023, IMDb rating: 6/10) - A 90-minute special with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, discussing life lessons and challenges. Working: What We Do All Day (2023, IMDb rating: 6.7/10) - A docuseries exploring modern Americans' work lives, featuring Barack Obama visiting people from various walks of life. Rustin (2023, IMDb rating: 6.5/10) - A biopic on Bayard Rustin, an openly gay civil rights activist and advisor to Martin Luther King Jr. Leave the World Behind (2023, IMDb rating: 6.5/10) - A thrilling drama based on Rumaan Alam's novel, exploring interconnected lives during a catastrophic blackout. American Symphony (2023, IMDb rating: 7.3/10) - A documentary tracking the relationship between musician Jon Batiste and his partner, Suleika Jaouad.

Who owns the Higher Ground Productions company?

Higher Ground Productions, founded in 2018, is an American production company with some amazing leaders at the helm. It was started by the team of ex-President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama.

Barack Obama declared to The New York Times:

"It’s taken a while for us to remind our team at Higher Ground, as well as the creative community in Hollywood, that this isn’t like Masterpiece Theater — not everything we do has to fit on PBS."

By running the show, Barack and Michelle Obama show their dedication to shaking things up and going against the usual. He added:

"Michelle jokes that my favorite movies involve horrible things happening to people and then they die, whereas she actually likes fun, uplifting stories that make her laugh."

They don't just own it, they want to encourage new ideas and push the boundaries in movies and TV.

What is the Netflix Higher Ground deal?

The Netflix Higher Ground deal, which started in May 2018, was when Barack and Michelle Obama created Higher Ground Productions. They teamed up with Netflix to make a bunch of different movies and TV shows that give a voice to people who don't usually get heard in the entertainment industry.

Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis help run the company, and they focus on telling stories that align with the Obamas' beliefs. They've already made many, and there's even more on the way, like sci-fi or nature shows, and stories about important relationships.

Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix, praised Higher Ground's ability to captivate audiences worldwide and showed excitement for their upcoming content lineup.

