This Black Friday, Amazon is offering some of the most attractive prices on its eBook and audiobook services, Kindle and Audible. However, the sale will end shortly, so it might be wise to take advantage of some of these incredible discounts. With the holiday season approaching, Amazon's memberships can also be excellent digital gifts for friends and family members who enjoy reading or listening to books.

If you're interested in finding out more about how to take advantage of Amazon's offer on its premium audio service, continue reading.

How to get Amazon Audible Premium Plus for 6$ a month during the Black Friday 2023 sale

Amazon is offering its audiobook membership plan, Audible Premium Plus, at a massive 60% discount during this Black Friday sale. US-based customers can sign up for four months of it for $6 per month instead of the standard $15 as long as they haven't used the service before. That makes now the ideal time to grab this offer. But be warned, as this discount will last until Cyber Monday, November 27.

This deal is only for first-time users, so if you already have a pre-existing Audible account, you cannot avail of the service. Additionally, you will receive a $20 credit for any audiobook in this service's vast library. When your four-month trial period expires, you will be charged $15 per month; however, you can cancel the plan at any time.

Visit the Amazon website and create a new account, or use one on which you have never used the service previously. You must provide a payment method to enable the service to deduct the money each month automatically.

The imminent holidays can make this a great time to take advantage of this deal, which saves you roughly $55 while also allowing you to pick up and listen to some of the top books available in Audible's large library.

Similarly, Amazon is also offering a big deal for its Kindle book service. To learn about this offer, you can read this article.

There are many great deals to be grabbed before the sale expires on Cyber Monday. If you want to learn more about and take advantage of some of these fantastic discounts, visit Sportskeeda's Black Friday section.