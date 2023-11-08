Best Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon 2023

There are some excellent laptop deals available right now in Amazon's early Black Friday sale if you want to start your Christmas shopping early. Whether you use them for business or entertainment, these portable devices are increasingly essential to the modern way of life.

Thus, to help you, we'll review some of the greatest laptop discounts available during Amazon's early Black Friday Sale so that you can buy your ideal mobile PC at the lowest possible cost.

Best Black Friday deal on the HP Chromebook 14 (40% off)

The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch Full HD display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook comes with a 720p webcam and a battery life of around 12 hours, which is great for long online meetings.

Additionally, it is a lightweight laptop with a strong plastic build and offers more than a day's battery life. On the downside, it is prone to accidental scratches or dents, so you have to be careful with it. The touchpad is also quite usable, and the keyboard is comfortable to type on. For students and professionals looking for a laptop for casual use, this is the perfect PC to buy in this Black Friday sale.

Pros

HD webcam

Long battery life

The keyboard and touchpad offer a tactile response

Cons

The display has a low peak brightness

Limited port selection

Model HP Chromebook 14 Processor Intel Celeron N400 Storage 32GB internal storage, expandable via memory card RAM 4GB Battery Life Upto 13 hours

Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 - best Black Friday deal (31%off)

The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon M1 CPU, which promises up to two days of battery life, even on heavy usage. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although the newer Apple Macbook Air M2 is now available at a slight price bump, this Apple machine offers more value, as it has similar specifications at a much lower price. It can also handle all daily tasks with ease and can be used for media consumption as well. Further, it has a Liquid Retina display with loud and crisp front-firing speakers.

Pros

Gorgeous display

Loud and crisp speakers

Superb battery life

Lightweight design

Cons

Thick Bezels

Lack of HDMI or USB A ports

Model Apple MacBook Air M1 Processor Apple M1 chipset Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Battery Life Upto 18 hours

HP Pavilion 15 - best Black Friday deal (20% off)

The HP Pavilion 15 is a great workhorse of a laptop. It can even tackle demanding encoding jobs and high-definition video editing. It is equipped with a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU.

Because of its Full HD IPS micro-edge display, it's also excellent for streaming and viewing videos. It also comes with eight hours of battery life and fully charges in under two hours. You may enjoy spectacular pictures and a new level of graphics performance with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which is also suitable for light gaming sessions.

Pros

Fast charging support

Powerful i7 chipset

16GB RAM

Cons

Low battery life

No touchscreen support

Model HP Pavillion 15 Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 Storage 512GB RAM 16GB Battery Life Upto 8 hours

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 - best Black Friday deal (15% off)

The Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop is one of the greatest deals in this Black Friday sale if you're a student or need a high-end touchscreen laptop with an excellent display for work or school. This laptop comes with a USB 3.1 Type-A connector, a USB-C port with support for Thunderbolt 4, and other peripheral ports, so it has strong connectivity options.

Further, it is powered by the Intel Core i5 chipset and has a respectable 256GB SSD storage. Microsoft also promises up to 18 hours of battery life, and the front camera is quite usable for meetings or casual video calls.

Pros

Superb battery life

Touch screen support

Thunderbolt 4 connector

Cons

Low base storage

Not meant for gaming

Model Microsoft Surface 5 Processor Intel Evo i5 Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Battery Life Upto 18 hours

ASUS ROG Strix G16 - best Black Friday deal (7% off)

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy at the moment. It has a 16-inch FHD display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. If we talk about its memory and storage, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. You can use it to play all the latest AAA games or esport titles at its native Full HD resolution. Additionally, its ample RAM and fast storage ensure smooth performance, even if you want to perform high-intensity productivity tasks, such as video editing or 3D animation.

Pros

165Hz fast refresh rate

Cool LED lights

Latest and fast i7 chipset

Powerful GPU

Cons

Costly

Takes more than 2 hours to charge

Model Asus ROG Strix G16 Processor Intel Core i7 13650HX Storage 512GB RAM 16GB Battery Life Upto 6 hours

