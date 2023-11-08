Best Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon 2023

There are some excellent laptop deals available right now in Amazon's early Black Friday sale if you want to start your Christmas shopping early. Whether you use them for business or entertainment, these portable devices are increasingly essential to the modern way of life.
Thus, to help you, we'll review some of the greatest laptop discounts available during Amazon's early Black Friday Sale so that you can buy your ideal mobile PC at the lowest possible cost.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Best Black Friday deal on the HP Chromebook 14 (40% off)
- Original Price - $350
- Deal Price - $205
The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch Full HD display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook comes with a 720p webcam and a battery life of around 12 hours, which is great for long online meetings.
Additionally, it is a lightweight laptop with a strong plastic build and offers more than a day's battery life. On the downside, it is prone to accidental scratches or dents, so you have to be careful with it. The touchpad is also quite usable, and the keyboard is comfortable to type on. For students and professionals looking for a laptop for casual use, this is the perfect PC to buy in this Black Friday sale.
Pros
- HD webcam
- Long battery life
- The keyboard and touchpad offer a tactile response
Cons
- The display has a low peak brightness
- Limited port selection
Apple 2020 MacBook Air M1 - best Black Friday deal (31%off)
- Original Price - $999
- Deal Price - $689
The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon M1 CPU, which promises up to two days of battery life, even on heavy usage. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Although the newer Apple Macbook Air M2 is now available at a slight price bump, this Apple machine offers more value, as it has similar specifications at a much lower price. It can also handle all daily tasks with ease and can be used for media consumption as well. Further, it has a Liquid Retina display with loud and crisp front-firing speakers.
Pros
- Gorgeous display
- Loud and crisp speakers
- Superb battery life
- Lightweight design
Cons
- Thick Bezels
- Lack of HDMI or USB A ports
HP Pavilion 15 - best Black Friday deal (20% off)
- Original Price - $945
- Deal Price - $755
The HP Pavilion 15 is a great workhorse of a laptop. It can even tackle demanding encoding jobs and high-definition video editing. It is equipped with a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU.
Because of its Full HD IPS micro-edge display, it's also excellent for streaming and viewing videos. It also comes with eight hours of battery life and fully charges in under two hours. You may enjoy spectacular pictures and a new level of graphics performance with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which is also suitable for light gaming sessions.
Pros
- Fast charging support
- Powerful i7 chipset
- 16GB RAM
Cons
- Low battery life
- No touchscreen support
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 - best Black Friday deal (15% off)
- Original Price - $999
- Deal Price - $849
The Microsoft Surface 5 Laptop is one of the greatest deals in this Black Friday sale if you're a student or need a high-end touchscreen laptop with an excellent display for work or school. This laptop comes with a USB 3.1 Type-A connector, a USB-C port with support for Thunderbolt 4, and other peripheral ports, so it has strong connectivity options.
Further, it is powered by the Intel Core i5 chipset and has a respectable 256GB SSD storage. Microsoft also promises up to 18 hours of battery life, and the front camera is quite usable for meetings or casual video calls.
Pros
- Superb battery life
- Touch screen support
- Thunderbolt 4 connector
Cons
- Low base storage
- Not meant for gaming
ASUS ROG Strix G16 - best Black Friday deal (7% off)
- Original Price - $1399
- Deal Price - $1300
The Asus ROG Strix G16 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy at the moment. It has a 16-inch FHD display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. If we talk about its memory and storage, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. You can use it to play all the latest AAA games or esport titles at its native Full HD resolution. Additionally, its ample RAM and fast storage ensure smooth performance, even if you want to perform high-intensity productivity tasks, such as video editing or 3D animation.
Pros
- 165Hz fast refresh rate
- Cool LED lights
- Latest and fast i7 chipset
- Powerful GPU
Cons
- Costly
- Takes more than 2 hours to charge
