Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 5 - Specs, prices, pre-order date, and more

Microsoft announced numerous new Surface products in a virtual event on Wednesday. The list includes the new Surface Laptop 5 notebook, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Studio 2+.

Alongside these new hardware launches, the company has unveiled several new features that are headed to Windows 11. Microsoft is also looking to focus on the impact it has on the world and announced that Windows would be the world's first carbon-aware OS. In fact, the company aims to turn carbon negative by 2030.

The upcoming Surface Laptop 5 is also a step in the right direction, and the new laptop is energy-efficient and offers great performance.

More details on the recently unveiled Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The new Surface Laptop 5 (Image via Microsoft)

The new Surface Laptop 5 comes with a bunch of improvements over the last-gen Surface Laptop 4. The new notebook packs a 12th gen Intel Core chip and support for Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

Users get to choose between two Intel processors for this laptop, the Intel Core i5 1235U and the Core i7 1255U. However, it is worth noting that the 15-inch model of the device comes only with the Core i7 CPU. The laptop also comes with Intel Evo certification, which ensures performance and reliability.

The device can be paired with up to 32 GB of RAM. Users can choose up to a 1 TB SSD with this device. The notebook comes armed with an integrated Iris Xe GPU, and users cannot pair the chip with a discrete GPU. Because of this, those who are looking to carry out graphic-heavy workloads like gaming and 3D rendering should avoid the new Surface laptops.

The Surface Laptop 5 is available in two variants, a 13.5-inch model and a 15-inch alternative. The former comes with a display resolution of 2256 x 1504 while the latter is slightly better, with a 2496 x 1664 resolution display. The device is packed with a 720p webcam for Zoom calls and video meetings. The webcam supports Windows Hello features.

In terms of connectivity, the new Surface Laptop comes with Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, a 3.5mm AUX headphone jack, and Surface Connect ports.

New hardware, same old design

The new Surface laptops do not come with a massive update in design (Image via Microsoft)

Despite the notable hardware changes, the new Microsoft Surface Laptop comes with no improvements to the overall design when compared to the last-gen model. The new Sage color is the only aesthetic change.

The device still packs huge chunky bezels around the screen, which makes it look dated. However, it is quite portable and weighs only 1.3 kg.

The lack of any improvements to the design is a bit alarming, considering the improvements made to their latest Macbook by Apple.

Pricing and availability

The Surface Laptop 5 promises a battery life of 18 hours (Image via Microsoft)

The 13.5-inch model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has been priced at $999.99. The 15-inch model has been priced at $1,299.99. The devices will be available for purchase on October 25.

