Is the M1 MacBook Air 2020 good for college students in 2023?

The M1 MacBook Air model has put some miles behind itself since its original release in 2020. With a brand new chip back then, Apple managed to attract the masses with what was considered a revolutionary notebook for professionals.

However, times change, and three years is a long time in the laptop market. One can easily gage advancements from the fact that Apple itself released the M2 MacBook Air in 2022. That raises the question of whether someone should get the M1 variant in 2023.

For some, getting the older model won’t make much sense due to the limitations of the hardware. But the equation changes if the laptop is to be used by students, whose needs vary from those of professionals. There’s still enough left in the M1 MacBook Air, making it particularly appetizing for students.

The M1 MacBook Air is perfect for students to get on a discount to meet their different needs

Compared to stats, the M1 MacBook Air is weaker than the more recent M2 variant. The latter comes with an updated chipset that improves power and efficiency. There are no qualms as to which is the better performer in 2023.

Category Apple MacBook Air M1 Processor M1 Chip8-Core CPU7-Core GPU16-Core Neural Engine Unified RAM 8GB (16GB variant available) Storage 256GB (Upgradable up to 2TB) Display 13-inch Retina display with True Tone Connectivity Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports Navigation Magic Keyboard with Touch IDForce Touch trackpad Battery 30W fast charging

Yet, students' needs will be better suited by the older model, which remains viable in 2023. The 13.3” screen doesn’t feature the Super Retina Display found on the newer variant. However, the IPS panel still offers 400 nits of peak brightness, ensuring the display is crisp and neat. There’s support for up to 1680x1050, which should be enough to get different work done.

A student is unlikely to carry out work like professional video processing daily. Even if they’re studying media and technology, their utilization will differ from similar work done by a professional. The fanless model could have been a problem for the latter as it could have resulted in heating issues. With students, however, the chances of it happening are few and far between.

The M1 chip is a perfect blend for anyone looking for work related to studies or a bit of casual gaming. While the M1 MacBook Air isn’t a gaming machine per se, the integrated GPU can efficiently run lighter games for leisure hours.

One huge benefit the said model brings to the students is the battery backup. They might often end up in places that might not have power sources available. Moreover, students also have to endure a lot of traveling and spend time in classes that might not have a power slot.

The 18-hour battery backup is amazing and one of the best on any Apple notebook. Moreover, the charging occurs through a lightning port that works with iPads and iPhones. There are two slots available as well, which adds to the flexibility.

The RAM and internal storage are configurable, providing buyers with more options. The model comes with 8 GB of RAM, which can be increased up to 16 GB. Similarly, internal storage can be increased from 256 GB SSD to 2 TB. Hence, storing study materials, projects, and more will never be an issue with the M1 MacBook Air.

It also comes with the magic keyboard, arguably Apple’s most trusted typing experience. The brand has experience with certain other keyboard models as well, but there’s no such worry in this case.

Students need something flexible rather than fancy that can be bought for a lesser amount. The M1 MacBook Air regularly becomes available for discounts during events like Black Friday, and Apple even offers student-exclusive deals.

The M1 model is a perfect pick, forming a good blend between value and performance. The MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air might be better performers but cost significantly more. These are suitable for professionals with bigger budgets and whose work requires a greater amount of power.

Poll : 0 votes