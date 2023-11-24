During this Black Friday deal, Amazon is providing some great discounts on Kindle Unlimited and Audible subscriptions. Numerous bargains are available for both subscription services, making it the ideal time to catch up on some ebooks and audiobooks, especially with the upcoming holidays. Additionally, these also make for some of the great presents for your book-loving friends and family members.

Keep reading to learn more about the Kindle Unlimited deal that Amazon is providing during this Black Friday sale.

How to get Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free from the Black Friday offer

During the Black Friday sale, Amazon will offer three months of free service for new users who join up for Kindle Unlimited, unlike the standard 30-day trial. After that, the $12 monthly subscription fee will apply, but you can back out at any moment.

Canceling your subscription means you will also lose access to any books or documents you have downloaded from the vast library offered by Amazon.

The upcoming holidays make it a perfect time to grab the three-month trial deal, as it saves you $36 while also allowing you to pick up and finish many books you might want to read. Additionally, you can listen to some of them in audiobook format while on a family vacation or while on the road.

Building a vast library to store your books can be a nuisance for many as it takes time to build, search, and pay for each book. Amazon Kindle effectively saves you from this headache as it offers you a collection of over four million books, from big titles to some of the smaller ones.

