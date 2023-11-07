Best Black Friday TV deals at Amazon 2023

The Black Friday sale is on for November, and there are great offers and deals on all product categories, from fashion to technology. Even though Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung have started early sales, Black Friday deals officially begin on November 24.

There are some great offers on TVs, with record-low prices on high-end OLED displays and low-cost smart sets from LG, Samsung, and Sony. This article will list the best TV deals for the Black Friday sales available on Amazon, including some early sale deals.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED best Black Friday deal - (13% off)

Original Price: $450

Sale Price: $390

A significant upgrade over the otherwise inexpensive line of smart TVs is the brand-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series from Amazon. This set includes premium features like a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support, producing high-quality images for all-around viewing and gaming.

Overall, this TV is a great purchase for those on a tight budget without sacrificing performance, especially since it costs $599.99 during Black Friday sales.

65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni best Black Friday deal - (21% off)

Original Price: $760

Sale Price: $600

The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is a great alternative affordable big-screen display currently on sale for an amazing $599.99.

The well-reviewed Omni Series TVs from Amazon include support for 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV using Alexa. So, you can operate the volume and switch channels without using your remote.

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K best Black Friday deal - (31% off)

Original Price: $1300

Sale Price: $898

With a 55-inch screen, this TV provides a rich visual experience by showcasing vivid colors and extremely detailed images. The Sony X1 4K HDR processor guarantees superb image quality with dynamic contrast and sharpness.

Its TRILUMINOS display technology broadens the color spectrum for a more realistic viewing experience, and it supports various high-dynamic-range formats for breathtakingly lifelike visuals. Android TV is another feature of the X90K that makes several apps and contents easily accessible.

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV best Black Friday deal - (29% off)

Original Price: $1200

Sale Price: $850

With Quantum HDR 32X technology, this TV model offers a wide color gamut and improved contrast, producing vibrant, lifelike images. In addition, the QN90B has a sophisticated processor that guarantees quick performance and 4K quality upscaling. It's also voice-assistant compatible for extra convenience.

This 4K Smart TV with dynamic audio technology, slim design, and modern looks brings every detail to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended, even in well-lit rooms.

LG OLED EVO C3 best Black Friday deal - (13% off)

Original Price: $1200

Sale Price: $1046

This television is perfect for gamers and movie buffs owing to the 4K resolution that improves the visual experience. Its cutting-edge Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI processor guarantees smooth operation and facilitates AI-based functions for improved audio and visual optimization.

Additionally, the LG OLED EVO C3 has webOS, the company's smart TV platform, which has an intuitive user interface that simplifies accessing apps and streaming services.

This model boasts a remarkably thin bezel that blends seamlessly into the surroundings. You can also put your best pictures and other content on display to turn the TV into a piece of art.

There are other exciting offers on the Amazon shopping platform during the Black Friday sales to suit your budget. Check out the technical specifications and overall feel of the television before purchasing to get the worth of every penny.

For more informative content, follow Sportskeeda's GamingTech.