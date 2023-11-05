Black Friday is approaching, and with it, the season of discounts. The holiday usually marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. A day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, November 24, 2023, the Black Friday season begins, offering massive discounts. That said, there are still some great deals available presently.

This article looks at some of the best early Black Friday deals this year. You can bookmark this post, as it will continuously be updated with all the best offers.

Best early Black Friday deals 2023

1) Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Original Price - $99

Deal Price - $69

Availability - Walmart

Apple's AirPods (2nd generation) are among the best wireless earbuds, thanks to their ease of use and cutting-edge software features. When it comes to design and build quality, Apple is among the best brands, and the AirPods 2 is no exception, offering superior sound quality.

With the introduction of Apple AirPods (3rd generation) two years ago, the Apple AirPods 2 are now available for under $100. This Black Friday season, you can avail it for less than $70 from November 8, 2023.

Pros

Light

Superb sound quality

Compatible with all Apple products

Superb battery life

Cons

No ANC support

The bass could be a little better

2) Apple iPad 10.2 (2021)

Original Price - $329

$329 Deal Price - $229

$229 Availability - Amazon

Before the Black Friday sales begin, Amazon is offering the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) for less than $230. It is one of the best deals if you're searching for a low-cost tablet. It is ideal for consumers on a tight budget, even if it isn't the most capable tablet in this price category.

This iPad has a good screen, a contemporary design, and support for the most recent iPad OS 17.1. It supports casual gaming and is suitable for daily media consumption. It also has Apple Pencil support, while the battery lasts for up to two days.

Pros

True tone display

Cheap

Supports most Apple accessories

Cons

Has no Face ID support

Timid speakers

3) Google Pixel 7a

Original Price - $499

$499 Deal Price - $374

$374 Availability - Amazon

If you want an all-around smartphone experience without spending too much, the Google Pixel 7a is a wonderful mid-range option during this early Black Friday sale. With 8 GB of RAM and Google's powerful Tensor G2 processor under the hood, you can perform day-to-day tasks with ease. In addition, it boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The cameras take excellent daylight and night pictures and are among the best in this price range. One significant drawback is the poor battery life, although you could get a whole day out of it without heavy gaming.

Pros

90Hz refresh rate

Superb cameras

Slick Android interface

Cons

Low battery life

Heats while gaming

4) HP Victus 15.6 Gaming Laptop

Original Price - $900

$900 Deal Price - $550

$550 Availability - BestBuy

The HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop is one of the best entry-level gaming laptops to purchase during the early Black Friday sale. It is powered by an RTX 3050 GPU, which should support most free-to-play games at full HD resolution. The 15.6-inch has 144Hz refresh rate support, which improves your gaming experience and daily usage experience.

Additionally, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H, a mid-range CPU that balances cost and productivity well. While it features expansion slots, it only comes with 8 GB of RAM out of the box, which is not much for most of the latest AAA games. Still, at $500, it is a steal.

Pros

Powerful RTX 3050 GPU

144Hz Full HD display

Superb AirFlow

Cons

Only 8GB RAM

Weighs more than 2 kilograms

5) Samsung QN90C Neo 4K Smart TV

Original Price - $1999

$1999 Deal Price - $1398

$1398 Availability - Walmart

One of the best televisions to get this Black Friday is the Samsung QN90C Neo 4K TV, which is currently on sale at Walmart. For under $1400, it is one of the best televisions, offering an updated Neo QLED panel, powerful integrated speakers, and 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution.

Its vibrant, lifelike picture quality and rich audio provide an amazing user experience. Also, its integrated gaming features are especially beneficial for PlayStation 5 users who prefer fast refresh rate support for gaming. Moreover, it has a great viewing angle and can be viewed from almost all angles without the image fading.

Pros

Great for gaming

Superb picture and audio quality

Easy-to-use interface

Great viewing angles

Cons

Cumbersome installation process

