Why the Google Pixel 7a might be the best device on a budget: Leaked specs, expected launch date, and more

The Google Pixel 7a will be the company's mid-range offering for those who want a functional device that ticks all the boxes of a quality smartphone. The 'a' lineup has continuously ranked as one of the most reliable devices ever since the Pixel 3a was launched a few years ago. The upcoming product is expected to continue the trend.

The Google Pixel 7a won't pack any gimmicky features. Like most devices on the market these days, it is a safe bet. The company is expected to unveil the exact details at the I/O event next month. However, the specs of the device were leaked before its launch date.

The detailed spec chart, including what to expect from the device and its projected launch date, is listed below.

The Google Pixel 7a will be a massive leap over the last-gen Pixel 6a

Reviewers and users have had a lot of complaints about the last-gen Pixel 6a, which is based on the same camera sensor as the Pixel 4 and is powered by a 60 Hz display.

The new device is being built to fix all of these issues while improving on the good aspects of the 6a. It is shaping up to be the best choice for users on a budget.

Leaked specs

The upcoming smartphone will pack the revised camera sensor of the Pixel 7 smartphones and will share the Tensor G2 processor with its older siblings. The security features will be handled by the Titan M2 chip. Additionally, for the first time, an 'a' device smartphone will come with a 90 Hz display.

Google has also updated the smartphone's RAM and storage standards. The device will be powered by 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory. The leaker has only shared information on a single 128 GB variant, but we expect Google to launch a 256 GB option as well.

Google Pixel 7a Display 6.1" FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Processor Google Tensor G2 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128 GB UFS 3.1 Cameras Rear: 64 MP with optical image stablisation+12 MPFront: 10.8 MP Battery and charging 4400 mAh with 20W wired and wireless charging Pricing $499

The upcoming Pixel phone will also support face unlock, like the higher-end Pixel 7 offerings. It will run Android 13 out of the box.

The exact software support timelines aren't yet known. However, we expect the device to be supported at least until Android 15.

When will the Pixel 7a hit shelves?

Based on previously leaked information, Google will announce the new Pixel smartphone at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, CA on May 10. Availability is expected to begin within a week of the launch date.

The Pixel 7a isn't any pricier than its predecessor. It will cost $499. Regional pricing information isn't available yet.

