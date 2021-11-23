Best PlayStation 5 game deals on Walmart this Black Friday

Even though a majority of folks are yet to get their hands on a PlayStation 5, a good number of people already own one and are probably looking to score some sweet deals on the latest PS5 titles, during the ongoing Black Friday sale.

Best PlayStation 5 game deals on Walmart

1) Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition- $25 (MRP $59.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition via amazon.com

The latest MK outing got a shiny next-gen upgrade for the PlayStation 5. With a score of 88 on Metacritic, it's a must-try for new players and franchise-lovers alike.

2) Spiderman: Miles Morales- $29.83 (MRP $49.88)

Spiderman: Miles Morales via amazon.com

The successor to 2018's Spiderman, "Miles Morales," scored 85 on Metacritic. With ray-traced reflections and 4K resolution, the game sure does look pretty on the PlayStation 5.

3) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - $20 (MRP $59.99)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla via amazon.com

2020's AC outing takes a deep dive into the Norse World with 'Valhalla.' With a score of 84 on Metacritic, this is visually the best Assassin's Creed yet.

4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $39.99 (MRP $49.94)

Black Ops Cold War via amazon.com

Call of Duty's 2020 outing became the 'best-selling game of the year' in the US. With mostly favorable reviews from critics and a well-built multiplayer, this one is a must for franchise fans and new players alike. But beware as this game has been known to brick both PS5's and Series X consoles.

5) Demon's Souls- $39.82 (MRP $69.99)

Demon's Soul (2020) via amazon.com

The 2020's PlayStation 5 remake of the original Demon's Soul met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. With enhanced visual fidelity and gameplay, this title sits on a score of 92 on Metacritic.

There has never been a better time for new players to get into the souls-borne universe.

6) Watch Dogs: Legion- $14 (MRP $59.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion via amazon.com

The sequel to 2016's Watch Dogs 2, set in dystopian London, was met with generally favorable reviews. Now at just $14, this is a must-try for all open-world lovers.

7) The Last of Us Part II- $19.93 (MRP $39.88)

The Last Of Us Pt II via amazon.com

Undoubtedly the most polarizing game ever, The Last of Us 2 was met with scathing reviews, mostly aimed at its story. However, this didn't stop it from becoming the most awarded game ''ever" with over 300 Game of the Year awards. With a Metacritic score of 93, this is a modern masterpiece.

Although this hasn't been remastered for the PlayStation 5, the game did receive a "60FPS PS5 only patch" that can be accessed through any PS4 version of the game.

