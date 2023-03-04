Nvidia has introduced a new technology called RTX Video Super Resolution, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale low-resolution video clips to the native resolution of the display. This technology is a game changer for video consumption, as it can enhance the viewing experience of lower quality videos.

RTX Video Super Resolution is similar to deep learning super sampling (DLSS), which uses AI to upscale graphics in video games. However, RTX Video Super Resolution is specifically designed for streaming on browsers and can be used to enhance video content across a variety of platforms.

Nvidia's RTX Video Super Resolution is not only useful for enhancing video quality but also has the potential to disrupt the OTT streaming industry. Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ charge more for higher resolution content, but with the upscaling technology available on all RTX 30 and 40 series video cards, users can enjoy high-resolution content without having to pay for premium plans.

This could potentially impact the popularity of costlier OTT plans. If users can get the same high-quality content with upscaling technology at a lower cost, they may be less likely to subscribe to the more expensive tiers.

Nvidia's new video enhancement is an engineering feat, to say the least. Before we dive into the finer details of how it can impact Netflix, Hulu, and other platforms, let's check RTX Video Super Resolution's system requirements and how to set it up.

Nvidia's RTX video enhancement tool's system requirements

Nvidia's new video upscaling technology is supported by all RTX 30 and 40 series graphics cards. However, the company recommends at least cards that belong to the xx70 class or above in each generation to run the technology at its highest quality. This will also enable users to employ all the tool's features.

How to set up Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution?

Step 1: Download the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver (at least version 531.18 or above). Studio drivers do not support the technology yet. Hence, it is necessary to download the aforementioned program before proceeding.

Step 2: Update the web browser you are using to its latest version. The video enhancement feature is only compatible with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Step 3: Launch the Nvidia Control Panel. Now, head over to the Adjust Video Image Settings panel from the list on the left side. It is usually the very last option.

Step 4: Find the RTX video enhancement section on the page that opens up. It is shown highlighted in the image above. Check the box next to Super Resolution to enable this feature.

Step 5: You can choose between a quality of one through four. The higher the number, the better the output. Nvidia recommends quality level four for only 70-class GPUs and above.

Will Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution impact Netflix and Hulu?

Many might assume that the upscaling formula released by Nvidia might make native high-resolution plans from Netflix and Hulu useless. However, that is not true yet.

RTX Video Super Resolution only adds extra clarity to the output image quality. In our testing with the highest quality preset (4) on an RTX 3070, we did not notice any significant improvements that could bring the picture quality close to the panel's native resolution.

Moreover, the output had visual noise and fuzzy edges in some frames. Although that can be partially fixed by tweaking the settings in Nvidia's Control Panel, the end result is far from the native 4K video output.

Most high-end RTX 30 and 40 series GPUs are costly too. Thus, gamers will have to spend a ton on a graphics card before they can access RTX Video Super Resolution. Additionally, the cards will constantly be under load during the upscaling process. This increases the probability of them being subjected to wear and tear.

Our RTX 3070 was drawing about 100W of power to improve footage from 720p to 1440p. Thus, RTX Video Super Resolution will also lead to higher electricity bills, which will likely negate the price difference between the plan tiers in states like California and Alaska, where power is expensive.

Thus, those who are looking to consume high-quality content should just get a higher-tier Netflix plan and call it a day. That said, the technology definitely possesses the potential to shake things up in the coming years.

