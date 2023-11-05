Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: Sale dates, discounts, and more

Deals for Black Friday 2023 will be live on Amazon later this month (November 2023). Customers may find discounts on products from various categories, such as toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, and home goods. There are also discounts from small businesses in Amazon's stores during the shopping event. If you have been eyeing your favorite electronics for some time now, you should check out the Amazon Black Friday deals.

This article will help you get updates on the exciting deals to help you complete your shopping list this holiday season.

Amazon Black Friday sale start date and time

E-commerce platforms like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon are following the annual trend of Black Friday Sales during the Thanksgiving celebrations. To get a head start, Amazon is already offering early Black Friday deals on a variety of popular gift categories, including tech and home.

According to trusted sources, the Amazon Sale will go live on November 24, 2023, on the day of Black Friday, the first Friday after Thanksgiving. Joining Amazon Prime in November may be a good option because members may be given early access to some Lightning Deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

1) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) best Black Friday deal

Original Price - $249

$249 Deal Price - $190

The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro from Apple is arguably one of the best quality earbuds that you can get, and it is going on sale. It has a great battery life, and if you have an Apple ecosystem, it will surely complement your whole setup. It offers a pleasant sound profile, excellent transparency mode, and efficient active noise cancellation (ANC).

Pros

Light

Superb sound quality

Compatible with all Apple products

Superb battery life

Cons

The bass could be a little better

2) Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) best Black Friday deal

Original Price - $329

$329 Deal Price - $229

Amazon is selling the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) for less than $230 before the holiday sales start. This is among the greatest offers if you're looking for a cheap tablet. It isn't the most powerful tablet in this price range, but it is perfect for customers on a tight budget.

The 10th gen iPad supports the most recent iPad OS 17.1, has a good screen, and has a modern design. Both casual gaming and daily media consumption can be enjoyed with this device. Additionally, it supports the Apple Pencil, and its battery lasts for up to two days.

Pros

Accurate tonal display

Affordable

Works with most Apple accessories

Cons

No Face ID compatibility

Moderate speakers

3) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K best Black Friday deal

Original Price - $50

$50 Deal Price - $30

Since their arrival in September, Amazon's most recent Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max have seen their first discounts. The Fire TV Stick 4K has been discounted by $20 and is listed for an affordable price of $30. It has 8GB of storage and supports Wi-Fi 6.

It also comes with Amazon's Ambient Experience mode and supports Dolby Atmos, all of the major HDR formats, and the necessary streaming apps.

Pros

4K Streaming

Dolby Atmos support

Cons

Only 8GB storage

WiFi support up to WiFi 6, not 6E

4) Google Pixel 7a best Black Friday deal

Original Price - $499

$499 Deal Price - $374

A great mid-range choice for those looking for Android smartphones without breaking the bank during this sale is the Google Pixel 7a. You can easily handle daily tasks with 8 GB of RAM paired with Google's potent Tensor G2 processor. It also has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The cameras on the device are among the best in this price range and capture excellent daytime and nightscape pictures. The short battery life is a major drawback, though it is still possible to use it for an entire day if you don't spend time running heavy games on the Pixel 7a.

Pros

90Hz refresh rate

Superb cameras

Authentic Android interface

Cons

Low battery life

Not suitable for long gaming sessions

5) Google Pixel Tablet best Black Friday deal

Original Price- $499

$499 Sale Price- $399

Right now, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Google's own online store are offering the Google Pixel Tablet for an all-time low of $399. That is $10 less than the offer we saw during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale last month and $100 off the 11-inch slate's list price.

It is a good Android tablet on its own thanks to its clear software, sturdy Tensor G2 chip, and sharp LCD display. However, its main selling feature is the charging speaker dock that it comes with.

Pros

Google Tensor Processor

Comes with Home-Deck

Good for home-management

Cons

LCD Display

No Pen support

