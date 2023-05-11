Google Pixel Tablet launched: Price, specs, release date, and more

The Google Pixel Tablet was officially announced at the company's I/O 2023 event. Its pricing, hardware specifications, and pre-order dates have also been revealed. The tablet is supposed to be a home device that improves the Android ecosystem. According to the announcement, it will hit the shelves in the month of June, with the price starting at around $499.

Google Pixel Tablet pricing and exact release date

After teasing it a year ago, Google has finally unveiled the $499 Google Pixel Tablet, which will start shipping on June 20, 2023. The product is available for preorders starting May 10, 2023.

Considering the price point, all models of the tablet will ship with the Google charging speaker dock for Pixel Tablet. This makes the product even more attractive than it already is.

It is important to note that there was no mention of a stylus that might suggest this tablet is not meant for artists but more for multimedia consumption and video conferencing.

Specifications of Google's latest tablet

#GoogleIO #PixelTablet is built to deliver uniquely helpful experiences—and it all starts here:Beautiful 11-inch display¹Crisp audio with four built-in speakersAmazing battery life🧠 Cutting-edge Personal AI powered by #GoogleTensor G2 #PixelTablet is built to deliver uniquely helpful experiences—and it all starts here:✨ Beautiful 11-inch display¹🔊 Crisp audio with four built-in speakers🔋 Amazing battery life🧠 Cutting-edge Personal AI powered by #GoogleTensor G2#GoogleIO https://t.co/1DgnuBs9zU

The Google Pixel Tablet features a gorgeous 11-inch display, 4-speaker stereo audio, two 8MP cameras that keep you in the center during your video calls, and the Tensor G2. The processor was originally designed by Google for its flagship Pixel phones. You can get either 128GB or 256GB storage with 8GB RAM.

However, the tablet is only available in Wi-Fi-only configurations; there are no 5G or LTE options. This serves as evidence that Google anticipates most users to never take the device outside their homes.

Google claims that the battery can support up to 12 hours of continuous video streaming between charges. If you don't have the dock with you, there is also a USB-C port for wired charging.

The Google Pixel Tablet seems promising for normal usage and managing your home smartly. In fact, Google has been pushing its ecosystem features quite strongly in recent years. The addition of a tablet to the Pixel family makes the foundation for a home technology ecosystem stronger.

