The Google Pixel 7a is finally official. The company showcased the device and all of its features at the I/O keynote today. It is the spiritual successor to the Pixel 6a, which was a commercial success and is widely touted as one of the most popular budget devices money can buy. Improving on this successful formula, the new Pixel 7a introduces a powerful chip, better image processing algorithms, and a fresh new design.

The price has also been bumped with this generation, alongside a few cumulative updates to the underlying hardware. Google talked extensively about the new smartphone and introduced it to a limited audience in Mountain View, CA. The device is headed to the market soon.

Google Pixel 7a is bringing smart AI features to larger audience

The Pixel is a combination of all Google products (Image via Google)

Google has captured the industry in terms of AI-powered features and functionalities. The Pixel 7a bundles all of these features, including the newly announced Immersive View and Magic Editor.

As demoed at the event, the phone is built with "AI at the center." The company is focusing on delivering a personal AI that will help devices stand out among the billions of smartphones available.

Specs

A render of the Tensor G2 chip (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 7a is powered by the same octa-core Tensor G2 processor as the high-end Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The device has 8GB of RAM, which is sufficient for most use-case scenarios.

The display has been upgraded to a 6.1 inch 90Hz 1080p OLED panel to help smoothen out the experience. The Pixel 6a faced a ton of backlash due to its 60Hz screen.

The device has a dual camera setup on the rear. The main sensor is a 64 MP sensor. Accompanying it is a 13 MP 120-degree ultrawide sensor. At the front is another 13 MP sensor with an ultrawide aperture. The standout feature is that all three cameras are paired with 4K recording capabilities.

The Pixel 7a also comes with 7.5 W wireless charging, which is not very fast but is a nice-to-have feature.

Release date and where to buy

The Google Pixel 7a smartphone (Image via Google)

According to the company, the device is available for purchase starting today, Wednesday, May 10, across all major retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. The smartphone competes closely with the iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy A54. With its eye-catching features, it is a solid alternative.

Pricing

The Pixel 7a is now available for purchase (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 7a is priced at $499, making it pricier than its competitors and the last-gen device. In contrast, the Pixel 6a was introduced for $449. However, the extra AI features and the stock Android UI is worth the extra money.

