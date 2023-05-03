5 best streaming devices for cord-cutters

Streaming devices have changed how we watch TV, offering cord-cutters access to a vast range of streaming services and content without a cable subscription. The way we consume media has undergone a major transformation with the advent of streaming services. They allow us to watch our favorite shows and movies without the need for traditional cable subscriptions.

With so many streaming devices available on the market, choosing the right one that fits your needs and budget can be challenging.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Amazon Fire TV Stick and other best streaming devices suggested for you

1) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($41.98)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a popular streaming device that offers excellent streaming performance. It supports all major streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and more. It also has Alexa voice control, making it easy to search for content and control your TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision. Its user-friendly interface allows users to find and stream content easily. It also has a compact design. Its remote has Alexa voice control and dedicated buttons for popular streaming services.

Another advantage of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is its ability to connect to Alexa-enabled devices, allowing you to control your TV and other smart home devices with voice commands.

2) Roku Streaming Stick Plus ($47.40)

Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a top-rated streaming device that offers excellent value for money. It supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound and has a simple interface that makes it easy to navigate through different streaming services. It's also affordable and offers a wide range of apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is easy to set up and has a remote control with dedicated popular streaming service buttons. It also supports voice search, allowing you to find content quickly and easily.

One of the unique features of Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the ability to cast content from your mobile device to your TV. This means you can watch videos, photos, and music from your smartphone or tablet on the big screen.

3) Google Chromecast with Google TV ($49.98)

Google Chromecast with Google TV is a budget-friendly option that offers excellent streaming performance and supports all major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It also has Google Assistant voice control, making it easy to search for content and control your TV.

Chromecast with Google TV supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision and has a user-friendly interface. It also has a remote control with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services and Google Assistant voice control.

One of the unique features of the Chromecast with Google TV is the ability to personalize your home screen with your favorite apps and content. It also has a feature called Google TV Watchlist, which allows you to save movies and TV shows to watch later.

4) Apple TV 4K ($129.00)

Apple TV (Image via Unsplash/Omar Rodriguez)

The Apple TV 4K is a high-end streaming device, offering stunning picture quality and smooth performance. It has a sleek interface and supports a range of streaming services, including Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It also has Siri voice control, allowing you to search for content and control your TV hands-free.

Apple TV 4K supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision. It has a powerful A12 Bionic chip that delivers smooth performance and fast app loading times. It also has a range of unique features, including the ability to access your iTunes library and stream content from your Apple devices.

Another advantage of the Apple TV 4K is that you can use it as a hub for your smart home devices. You can control your home device with the Apple TV remote or Siri voice control.

5) Nvidia Shield TV Pro ($199.99)

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a high-end version of the Nvidia Shield TV. It is a top-rated streaming device for cord-cutters who demand the best in streaming performance and features. It supports 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos sound and has a powerful Tegra X1+ processor that delivers fast and smooth performance.

It also has 3GB RAM and 16GB storage, making it one of the most powerful streaming devices on the market. One of its most unique features is the ability to stream games from Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. This means you can play PC games on your TV without needing a gaming PC.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate through different streaming services. It supports all major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It also has a built-in Chromecast, allowing you to cast content from your smartphone or tablet to your TV.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end streaming device, there's something for everyone. It's important to consider your needs and budget when choosing a streaming device and do some research to find the one best for you.

