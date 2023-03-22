How to enjoy Dolby Atmos 3D sound in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has released its much-awaited 2.5 version for its global users. The new update features plenty of cool additions, including maps, events, and much more. Krafton has also collaborated with famous Supercar manufacturer Buggati and audio developer Dolby Laboratories to offer a spatial sound experience.

With the new collab with Dolby, players can enjoy a three-dimensional audio experience in the arena mode. The new sound feature will enhance the overall footsteps listening experience and help players locate the pinpoint position of the opponent in the mode.

This article discusses a quick and easy way to enjoy the newly released Dolby Atmos 3D sound feature in PUBG Mobile.

How to enjoy the latest Dolby Atmos 3D sound in PUBG Mobile

Vincent Wang (PUBG Mobile Head) released the following statement on the PUBG Mobile x Dolby Atmos collab:

“We’re so excited to bring on pioneering Dolby Atmos immersive audio to amplify the player experience. Even more than visuals, sound plays a key role in immersing players in PUBG Mobile to keep them on their toes and in the middle of the action. Players will be able to hear the difference in their games and utilize this to their advantage. We look forward to working with Dolby further in the future to continue bringing technological advancements to players everywhere.”

Sound is of great importance in PUBG, as it enables the player to locate and eliminate an opponent. With the Dolby Atmos option, one can now enable it from the settings menu and pinpoint the exact location with the immersive audio experience. However, the Dolby Atmos option is only available in the arena mode and will soon be pushed to other modes also.

In classic matches, players can choose between three sound options, which include low, high, and ultra. They are required to download an extra resource pack to unlock the Ultra SFX quality. In volume controls, players can tweak the volume for Master, SFX, UI, and Music.

Other features to look out for in PUBG Mobile 2.5 update

1) Fifth anniversary-themed gameplay: Imagiversary (available from March 18, 2023)

Brand new environments

Imagination Plaza: A 110×110 area that contains loads of crates.

A 110×110 area that contains loads of crates. Imagination District: A 60×60 area with supply rewards that can be obtained after occupying locations.

Themed gameplay items and features

Block Cover: They are found in crates across the map and come in 3 shapes. After using Block Cover, it will create a wall that can be used for several purposes.

They are found in crates across the map and come in 3 shapes. After using Block Cover, it will create a wall that can be used for several purposes. Portable Trampoline: These can be picked from the ground or received through crates. Use them to bounce in the air and move around.

These can be picked from the ground or received through crates. Use them to bounce in the air and move around. Dual-Purpose Cannon: Dual-Purpose Cannon can be obtained from crates or the ground. Players can use them to launch themselves or launch throwables farther away than usual.

Dual-Purpose Cannon can be obtained from crates or the ground. Players can use them to launch themselves or launch throwables farther away than usual. Supply Converter: Players can receive new supplies by converting them 2-for-1 using the device found in the backpack.

2) Map updates

Livik map: The waterfall effects have been improved. (Available with release of PUBG Mobile 2.5 update)

The waterfall effects have been improved. (Available with release of PUBG Mobile 2.5 update) Erangel map: IP collaboration statues are added to Erangel, and players can approach them to receive rewards. (Available from April 14, 2023).

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play PUBG on their devices.

