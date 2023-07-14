Apple has significantly improved their Digital Assistant and device-switching capabilities with the latest AirPods Beta 2 firmware update. This update also introduces the Adaptive Transparency mode, allowing for a more customized listening experience. However, if you want to install the AirPods Beta 2 firmware, you must carefully operate in Developer Mode on your iPhone. This option is primarily intended for developers and testers.

This article will provide a detailed guide on how to turn on Developer Mode andupgrade your AirPods to the Beta 2 firmware.

How to turn on Developer Mode on iPhone

Activating Developer Mode on your iPhone is crucial to install the latest version, 6.0 beta 2, of the AirPods firmware.

Follow these steps to turn on Developer Mode on your iPhone:

Go to Settings .

. Scroll down and select Privacy & Security .

. All the way at the bottom, select the option Developer Mode . If you're not seeing the option, connect your iPhone to your Mac using a lightning cable and run the latest version of Xcode.

. If you're not seeing the option, connect your iPhone to your Mac using a lightning cable and run the latest version of Xcode. From Developer Mode, toggle it on .

. Restart your iPhone.

After the device is turned on and running, an alert will appear to confirm if you want to turn Developer Mode on. Select Turn On.

How to update AirPods Beta 2 firmware

Now that Developer Mode is enabled on your iPhone, follow these steps to update the AirPods Beta 2 firmware in Developer Mode:

Go to Settings .

. Scroll down and select Developer . This will only appear if Developer Mode is enabled.

. This will only appear if Developer Mode is enabled. Scroll all the way to the bottom and select Pre-Release Beta Firmware from AirPods Testing.

from AirPods Testing. From here, you can see all the different AirPods you have. Enable your preferred AirPods.

your preferred AirPods. Select Agree on the next page.

After enabling this feature, when you subsequently connect your AirPods for charging, and they are in close proximity to your iPhone, the AirPods Beta 2 firmware will be installed automatically. Once installed, you can then proceed to test out the newly enhanced features. Importantly, this version has the build number 6A5262d.

Which devices support Beta 2 firmware?

Aaron Zollo @zollotech If you are having issues updating the AirPods to Beta 2 with the latest version, turn off the beta update, turn it back on and then I typically listen to a sing for 30 seconds or so, put them back in the case and they update. If you are having issues updating the AirPods to Beta 2 with the latest version, turn off the beta update, turn it back on and then I typically listen to a sing for 30 seconds or so, put them back in the case and they update.

The Beta 2 firmware is available for multiple devices, though not every feature will be available on every device. The following are compatible devices:

AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Gen)

AirPods (2nd and 3rd Gen)

AirPods Max

Understanding the risks and consequences is crucial when it comes to updating the AirPods Beta 2 firmware. It's important to note that installing these betas serves a legitimate purpose and provides a great opportunity to test out these features before they are officially released.

Along the way, you may encounter problems connecting your AirPods and experience significantly reduced battery life. These beta updates come with bugs and other issues because of the non-finalized firmware, but they will be sorted out in due time.

