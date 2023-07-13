Apple recently launched the iOS 17 public beta, which is fairly to easy to install on your iPhone. The operating system lets users explore its exciting new features before the official software release later this year. With iOS 17, iPhones will receive a significant upgrade, including NameDrop, StandBy mode, interactive widgets, a revamped phone app, and many other innovative additions.

In this article, we explore and explain the iOS 17 public beta installation process, which applies to 20 iPhone models. The same instructions can be followed to install the iPadOS 17 beta.

How to sign up for iOS 17 public beta

First, you must have an iPhone running the latest version of iOS 16. Then, sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. To do this:

Go to the browser on your iPhone and visit Apple Beta.

Sign up using your Apple ID. The membership is free too.

Accept the agreement.

Thereafter, you may have to restart your device, and the update should appear on your iPhone.

How to update iOS 17 public beta on your iPhone

Installing the iOS 17 test is straightforward and similar to installing regular updates. To do this, follow the steps below:

Go to your iPhone's Settings and tap on General .

and tap on . Here, select Software Update .

. Choose the option Beta Updates .

. Select iOS 17 Public Beta .

. Return to the previous page and tap Download and Install from the bottom.

Enter your phone's passcode, and the download should start. The downloading and installation process might take a little while.

After it's done, you will be prompted to restart your device. Upon installation, the beta version will include a Feedback Assistant application prominently displayed on your device's home screen. This serves as a tool to efficiently report any bugs or issues encountered.

Which iPhones are eligible for the iOS 17 public beta update?

Note that this update will not be available on some older iPhone models. The following devices are eligible for the public beta update of iOS 17:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple showcased a wide array of features at the WWDC 2023 keynote, revealing what will be incorporated into the upcoming iOS 17. However, not all features are included in the iOS 17 public beta.

