iOS 16.5 Battery and Heating issue on your iPhone: Possible fixes and more 

Apple has not enjoyed a good run with the iOS 16, especially iOS 16.5, released in September 2022 alongside the new iPhone 14 series. The update didn't live up to the expectations despite being a major arrival on an innovative breakthrough like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iOS was plagued with several bugs from the get-go.

The internet and official Apple forums are lined with iOS 16 users complaining about issues affecting their experience. These issues included Spotlight not working correctly, keyboard freezes, camera app crashing, etc. However, the worst problem affecting iOS 16 is overheating and battery draining. Here's all you need to know about the issue.

What is Battery and Heating issue in iOS 16.5?

The battery draining issue was present in iOS 16.4 as well, and many were expecting Apple to fix it in the next update. However, the new update did more bad than good for most users. There were complaints about the iPhones heating up and draining the batteries faster than usual.

Apple forums are lined with users' grievances like losing significant battery charge overnight and even while using the phone. The problem persists even in brand-new iPhones with good battery health, updated to iOS 16.5.

What's more alarming is that despite taking measures like turning off background refresh, lowering screen brightness, turning off the 5G network, etc., the issue persists for many iPhone users. It is especially concerning if the iPhone is your daily driver.

Can you roll back from iOS 16.5 on your iPhone?

Apple recently announced that 81% of iPhone users are on iOS 16. The Cupertino-based tech giant is known for phasing out older versions of iOS after a new update arrives to encourage users to stay on the latest software. Conversely, the company stops signing previous versions to stop users from downgrading.

After the launch of iOS 16.5 on May 18, Apple stopped signing the iOS 16.4.1 update, the previously available version. As a result, it is currently impossible to downgrade or roll back on your iPhone. If you have already updated to iOS 16.5, wait for iOS 17 on your iPhone and hope Apple fixes the overheating and battery-draining issues.

How to mitigate battery draining and overheating on iOS 16.5?

If your iPhone is facing significant battery draining and waiting for the next iOS update seems out of the question, here are some steps to reduce battery consumption on your device.

Optimize battery charging: Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Minimize Background App Refresh: Settings > General > Background App Refresh > disable for apps that don't require real-time updates. Disable push email: Settings > Mail > Accounts > Fetch New Data. Disable unnecessary notifications: Settings > Notifications. Limit Location Services: Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Turn it off for apps that don't need it. Disable motion effects: Settings > Accessibility > Motion > Reduce Motion. Shorten auto-lock time: Settings > Display & Brightness > Auto-Lock. Disable Background App Refresh for unnecessary apps: Settings > General > Background App Refresh. Enable Low Power Mode: Settings > Battery. Avoid draining the battery to zero: Don't let the battery drop below 20%.

Most of these steps will restrict background apps and processes from consuming more battery on your iPhone. These are your options for now, before Apple rolls out a stable update with a battery issue fix.

