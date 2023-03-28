How to update your iPhone to iOS 16.4

Want to update your iPhone to iOS 16.4? Released on March 28, 2023, the latest iOS update brings a host of changes to users’ plates. It offers new emojis and software feature enhancements while also addressing multiple known issues on the platform.

Apple releases a major iOS upgrade every year, succeeded by several follow-up updates. iOS 16’s first release, which included multiple system, app, and security updates over iOS 15, happened in 2022. Since then, the company introduced many enhancements through versions 16.1, 16.2, and 16.3, before the newest 16.4.

iOS 16.4 brings 21 new emojis plus variations to the table, including a donkey, a goose, a pink heart, a shaky face, a Wi-Fi sign, a ginger, a pea pod, a flute, and more. It also introduces web push notifications for the Safari browser, Voice Isolation (blocks ambient noise) for cellular calls, Duplicate Photo and Video Detection on iCloud’s Shared Photo Library (reduces clutter), and several other optimizations.

How to download and install Apple’s iOS 16.4 version on your iPhone

Before you begin, make sure that your smartphone has enough space to accommodate the update. iOS 16.4 is 1.8 GB in size and requires at least 3.91 GB of available storage during its installation.

If the device doesn’t have enough storage, you’ll not get the option to download and install the update. You can check out this guide to learn how to get rid of clutter from an iPhone or iPad.

In addition, your phone should preferably be fully charged and have access to a stable internet connection (unlimited Wi-Fi is the best option). If the iPhone’s battery is low, keep its charger handy before initiating the update.

iOS 16.4 is eligible for installation on most Apple smartphones, including the aged iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the newer iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, 14, and SE (2,3) series.

You can follow these steps to download and install the iOS 16.4 update on your smartphone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General > Software Update. If the update is available on your device, it will show up here. Tap on the Download and Install option to begin downloading it. After the download completes, tap on Install to initiate the installation process. Make sure the device is at least 50-60% charged. If not, plug the phone into a charger to aid the installation. While the device installs the latest software update, make sure to not press the power button or try to restart the device. This may brick your smartphone, leading to unnecessary trouble. The installation will complete on its own and once done, the iPhone will be available for use.

Note that the update isn’t mandatory to download. However, users are certainly recommended to install the version since it improves the system performance, enhances security, fixes bugs, and introduces enjoyable features.

