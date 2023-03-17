How to maximize battery life on your iPhone

The battery life of your iPhone is crucial as it directly affects its overall performance. Whether you use it for work, entertainment, or communication, you want it to last you throughout the day. Constantly charging your phone can be frustrating, especially when it's your primary device that you use during your daily commute.

Over the years, iPhone batteries have significantly improved in terms of battery life. If you have a newer phone and you're not getting good battery backup, it's likely that there are other factors draining the battery life. There are several reasons why your phone's battery life might be affected, such as running too many background apps, receiving excessive notifications, using too much cellular data, and so on.

5 tips to maximize the battery life of your iPhone

1) Reduce screen brightness

Reducing your phone's screen brightness is the simplest and most effective way to maximize its battery life. The screen requires a lot of power, and phones that have screens with higher refresh rates require even more power. Reducing the brightness decreases power consumption and boosts the device's battery life.

UrAvgConsumer @UrAvgConsumer Can we take a second to acknowledge how absurd the battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is? I haven't killed it in a single day yet.



For those of you who picked it up, thoughts?

It is recommended to turn on the Auto-Brightness setting. With this enabled, the device automatically increases and lowers brightness depending on the environment and ambient lighting conditions you're using it in.

2) Turn off push notifications

Push notifications are a useful feature that alerts you to new messages, emails, or updates from various apps. However, this feature can be a significant drain on battery life as it runs continuously in the background, searching for new notifications.

To turn off push notifications go to your iPhone's Settings and then select Notifications. There you'll find a list of apps installed on your phone, and you can toggle off the Allow Notification feature to turn off all notifications from that particular app.

Turning off push notifications is an effective way to maximize your iPhone’s battery life. However, if you don't want to miss any important messages or notifications, you can selectively turn off notifications in the settings.

3) Enable Low Power mode

Low Power Mode is a useful feature on iPhones that is used to conserve battery life. This mode temporarily disables battery-intensive apps and features.

Maximizing iPhone's battery life (Image via Shutterstock)

To enable Low Power Mode, go to the Settings app on your phone. Then swipe down to reach the Battery section and you'll find the Low Power Mode feature there.

Enabling Low Power Mode disables background app refresh and automatic downloads, dims the display, and reduces visual effects. This mode is a good way to extend your iPhone's battery life.

4) Don't let your phone overheat

Apple advises its users to use their iPhones between the temperature range of 0° to 35° C (32° to 95° F). When phones get overheated, the heat that gets generated causes the battery to degrade, lowering the device's battery life.

You should avoid using your phone under direct sunlight and remove bulky cases as they trap heat. You should also try to avoid using your phone when it's charging as it may affect battery life.

5) Turn off Location Services

Turning off your phone's Location Services is a great way to save battery life. Location services use GPS, cellular towers, and sensors to determine your device's location.

Pop Base @PopBase



"All-day battery life." The iPhone 14 will have the best battery life for any iPhone ever.

To turn off Location Services, go to the Settings app on your iPhone and then select Privacy. Now select Location Services and turn it off. You can also turn off Location Services for individual apps by selecting Never for location access.

It is important to keep in mind that certain navigation or weather apps might be affected as they use Location Services to provide accurate data. In such cases, you can manually turn on Location Services for the apps you require.

While turning off Location Services will help you extend your phone's battery life, it has a few drawbacks for those who need navigation apps or apps that require location data.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

