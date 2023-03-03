5 tips to improve the battery life of your Windows laptop

In today's digital age, laptops have become an essential commodity. Whether for work, entertainment, or communication, we rely on these devices for almost everything. However, the biggest challenge is managing the battery life.

For individuals who are constantly on the move and rely heavily on laptops, having a prolonged battery life is vital. However, some solutions are available if you need even more uptime or do not have the time to charge the device. This article will present five practical tips that can enhance the battery life of your Windows laptop.

5 methods to increase the battery life in Windows laptops

1) Adjust your screen brightness

The brightness of your laptop's screen plays a significant role in determining its battery life. If it is too high, it can drain your battery quickly. Therefore, adjusting it to an optimal level is essential. To do this, go to your Windows settings and adjust the brightness slider to a comfortable level for your eyes.

Lowering the brightness can reduce eye strain and conserve battery life, while increasing it can make it easier to see the screen in bright environments.

2) Disable unnecessary programs and services

The programs and services running in the background can deplete your laptop's battery life. Disabling any that are unnecessary and you aren't using is crucial.

You can accomplish this by going to the Task Manager on your Windows laptop to see what applications or services are running in the background and close them. You can extend the battery life and enhance the overall performance of your laptop by turning off unused programs and services.

3) Use a power-saving mode

Windows laptops have a built-in power-saving mode that lowers energy usage and increases battery life. When it is activated, the system dims the screen's brightness, speeds up the CPU, and disables new features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

You can change the settings in this mode to suit your tastes, it can be accessed from the Windows settings menu. You can significantly increase the battery life of your Windows laptop by using the power-saving mode, which is especially helpful when you are away from a power source for an extended period.

4) Unplug any peripherals

Any equipment you connect to your laptop via a USB cable or an external hard drive is called a peripheral. These devices may deplete your laptop's battery life. You can extend the uptime by unplugging any that aren't in use.

This is because such idle devices require power from your laptop. It's easy but effective to increase the battery life of your Windows laptop by unplugging peripherals.

5) Keep your laptop cool

Heat is produced when a laptop is in use, and too much of it can harm your device's internal parts, including the battery. Therefore, maintaining your laptop's performance and extending its lifespan requires keeping it cool.

Using a cooling pad, ensuring the ventilation system is clean, and avoiding using your laptop on soft surfaces that obstruct airflow are a few ways to keep your laptop cool. By keeping it cool, you can avoid overheating, which can shorten the battery life and result in other problems for your laptop, so these problems could be avoided.

Bonus tip

Use the battery while it is charging. Unplug the device once it has finished charging to extend the battery's life and improve performance.

Managing your laptop's battery life is crucial if you want to use it for an extended period without charging it frequently. Following the tips we've shared in this article can significantly improve your laptop's uptime and ensure it lasts longer.

