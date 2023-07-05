Apple iOS 17 Beta 3 released: New features, how to download, supported iPhones, and more

The much-awaited Apple iOS 17 Beta 3 has finally been released. The previous version, Beta 2, wasn't ideal since several people reported experiencing bugs on some iPhone devices. Although it's pretty normal for issues to present themselves in such releases, the new one will likely be the first public Beta of iOS 17. Therefore, fans expect that this new version will be stable enough to use all of the iPhone's unique features effectively and conveniently.

This article will shed light on the new changes seen in iOS 17 Beta 3 and how to properly download this developer offering on eligible devices.

What's new in Apple iOS 17 Beta 3?

The main purpose of Beta releases is to allow developers to make tweaks and refinements to features that need updating. Hence, Apple is doing a fantastic job reviewing all the problematic aspects of iOS 17 and trying to solve them. Moreover, they're also adding new efficient features to the operating system.

Some major changes seen in iOS 17 Beta 3 are shown below:

Home app updates

One of iOS 17's new alterations concerns the Home app. When launching this program, it now shows a new splash screen with new features, such as:

Updated Accessory Control Widgets that can be controlled from the home screen. New Look and Feel for certain controls like thermostats and more. New feature: Activity History.

Activity History allows users in the Home app to view their devices' activity history. To turn this on,

Go to the Home app settings .

. Scroll down and click on Safety & Security .

. Turn on Activity History.

Following that, the page will show one month's worth of history and let you know that everyone in the household has access to that information. Furthermore, there is also a new UI inside the Control Center for Home Accessories.

Apple Music Credits

Aaron Zollo @zollotech iOS 17 Beta 3 now shows song credits. iOS 17 Beta 3 now shows song credits. https://t.co/g1EhbnG3nP

Apple has now added a new Credits tab in the Apple Music application. To utilize this feature:

When listening to certain music or an album, tap on the three dots .

. Select View Credits.

Subsequently, it shows credits and information from that particular album, artist, or song.

Message app menu updates

Adan @durreadan01 In iOS 17 beta 3, iMessage now has a dynamic glyph icon for Photos.



Now it shows some recent photos from your gallery.



It’s a welcomed change since the previous icon was kinda ugly. In iOS 17 beta 3, iMessage now has a dynamic glyph icon for Photos. Now it shows some recent photos from your gallery. It’s a welcomed change since the previous icon was kinda ugly. https://t.co/DIxgX5hPhi

There are also some menu-related changes in the Message application.

When you're sending a message and tap on the little plus button, the app will now show a new Photos icon, which will then present a tiny little glyph of the most recent photo in the camera roll. If the icons are long-pressed, their positions can be rearranged to the user's liking..

Bug fixes

Keyboard issues have been fixed.

Money-adding or withdrawing issues were fixed in the Apple Wallet app.

HDR video quality issue fixed in Safari.

How to download iOS 17 Beta 3

If you want to test the new iOS 17 Beta 3, you can easily sign up for Apple's developer program and, subsequently, download this update on your iPhone. Furthermore, it's free too!

Follow the process to download the update:

Visit Apple's Developer website.

Tap on the hamburger menu on the left and select Account .

on the left and select . Sign in with your Apple ID.

Scroll down, check the box, and select Submit .

. Following that, skip the next step, then download iOS 17 Beta 3 on your iPhone.

The download is approximately 1GB. Although, the size is going to depend on the iPhone that you're using and what software version you're updating from. Importantly, the latest build number for iOS 17 Beta 3 is going to be 21A5277h.

All supported iPhones for iOS 17 beta 3

It's crucial to remember that to download iOS 17 Beta 3, you need to have one or more of the following iPhone devices:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

It's worth noting that aside from iOS 17 Beta, Apple has also released Beta 3 versions of iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Poll : 0 votes