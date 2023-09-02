"If at 40, he’s still an All-Star": Former President Barack Obama predicted LeBron James' career path with stunning accuracy

The debate regarding Michael Jordan and LeBron James will never end. Different generations will see different sides of the argument. Both Jordan and James have the right to be called the greatest of all time, or GOAT. However, the nature of the argument is that only one play can truly wear that crown.

Unfortunately, opinions will likely remain split, and eventually, another generational talent will enter the conversation to make things even murkier. However, that doesn't stop the debate, nor does it stop prominent figures in society from sharing their opinion.

In December 2020, former United States President Barack Obama provided his thoughts on the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. As a big basketball fan who likely grew up watching the sport in the 1980s and 1990s, Obama picked Michael Jordan as the greatest to ever grace the hardwood.

"LeBron is making strides in the GOAT debate," Obama said. "...His career is not over yet. And we don’t know how many more rings he might win. Here’s what I will say about LeBron, who is indisputably one of the top two already."

Obama said about James' longevity:

"His longevity …. The fact that I joked about him because I was with him on ‘The Shop’ right before the election. You know, he doesn’t look like he’s lost a step. I know that he is benefiting from the kind of training and nutrition and treatments, and all that folks in Michael’s generation just did not benefit from.

"But part of it is just – he’s a freak. And, right now, it looks like he could keep on doing what he’s doing right now for another five years, right? If at 40, he’s still an All-Star and competing in this way, you know that you have to factor that in."

To be fair, Obama could be biased in his selection, as the former President has been open and vocal about his love and support for Chicago-based sports.

Charles Barkley picks Michael Jordan ahead of LeBron James as the GOAT

Being a former NBA player, Charles Barkley's opinion carries some weight. However, Barkley never played against LeBron James. Nevertheless, the former All-Star and current analyst believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time.

"What makes him the greatest is what he did to get past the Pistons," Barkley said. "No disrespect to Kobe. Kobe is the closest to Michael. No disrespect to LeBron, who is an amazing man and amazing player.

"To get beat down like that and come back, that reminded me why this dude is the greatest basketball player ever. That's what makes him the GOAT."

LeBron James fans will counter Barkley's argument regarding Jordan and the Detroit Pistons by pointing to James' championship win over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

The physicality may not have been the same, but the Warriors are historically dominant. It took an all-time fightback - from 3-1 down in the Finals - for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers - to beat them in the NBA Finals.

It's this sort of back-and-forth that will never allow for a consensus on who's truly the greatest NBA player of all time.

