Fingernails movie ending explained: Decoding the sci-fi love story

Set in the near future, the movie Fingernails explores the tricky mix of love and technology, telling an interesting story. With Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White as the main cast, the film imagines a world where love is put to the test with a controversial DNA examination.

This exploration of how humans connect with each other in the midst of technology questions traditional ideas of love, making people think about the complicated nature of relationships at a time when science tries to measure matters of the heart.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Fingernails plot analysis and ending explained

The core of Fingernails explores an intriguing ending that delves into the complexities of love and how technology affects our deepest feelings. The narrative picks up steam as Anna (Jessie Buckley), Ryan (Jeremy Allen White), and Amir (Riz Ahmed) navigate the uncharted territory of the Love Institute, a facility that uses a groundbreaking DNA-based love compatibility test.

At first, Anna is sure that she and Ryan are a perfect match. But then things get complicated when she starts hanging out with Amir, a coworker at The Love Institute. They have this undeniable chemistry that makes Anna question if her love for Ryan is the real thing.

The movie dives deep into the flaws of relying solely on science to determine love and even uses the funny idea of submitting fingernail samples for analysis.

Anna, in a big move against the whole love machine mechanism, decides to ignore the test results and just do what her heart tells her instead of going along with what The Love Institute says. When she pulls out her fingernails, it's like a symbol of the struggle and pain of going against what society expects.

As the movie ends, the characters, Anna, Ryan, and Amir are left in a bit of a limbo, making viewers think about what might happen next.

Fingernails leaves behind questions about the true meaning of love and reminds us that it can't be measured in numbers. The unclear ending makes us reflect on our own beliefs about relationships and whether science should have a say in matters of the heart.

What year is Fingernails set in?

The film blurs the lines of time when it comes to its setting (Image via Apple TV+)

This sci-fi flick unfolds in some kind of futuristic world. Interestingly, however, the makers intentionally give it a retro feel, like it's set in the '70s or '80s. They do this by showing old-school cars and gadgets. It's a clever move that keeps viewers guessing about when exactly it's all happening.

This whole time thing makes the story even more interesting because one can't tell when things are happening. It's like the past, present, and future are all mixed together.

Where was Fingernails filmed?

It was shot entirely in Canada (Image via Apple TV+)

Fingernails takes place in the cities of Toronto and Hamilton in Ontario, Canada. Director Christos Nikou picked some Canadian spots to make his movie come alive and give it the unique vibe of these cities. They started filming in late October 2022 and wrapped up smoothly in December, as per Wikipedia.

The streets and scenery of Toronto and Hamilton blend perfectly with the story of the film, creating a stunning backdrop for the exploration of love, technology, and human connections. With Luke Wilson and Annie Murphy joining the cast in December, the amazing Canadian settings and talented ensemble make the storytelling come to life.

In a movie world where love gets analyzed through technology, Fingernails takes a deep dive into it, leaving a mark. The ending of the film keeps the discussion about love and technology going even after it.

The film is now available for streaming on Apple TV+.