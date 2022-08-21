Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 cast list: Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy and others star in AMC series

AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself is all set to return with a new season on August 22, 2022. The brilliant dark comedy enjoyed great critical and commercial success in its first season, mainly due to its bold approach, and now looks to continue the streak with a follow-up. The meta-dark comedy show follows the journey of a no-nonsense sitcom wife, Allison McRoberts (played by Annie Murphy).

The plot of Kevin Can F**k Himself reads:

"Kevin Can F... Himself" is a dark comedy that alternates between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama. Set in Worcester, Mass., the series follows the journey of Allison McRoberts, a stereotypically smart and beautiful sitcom wife, who is married to Kevin, a husky, self-centered man-child who is clearly punching above his weight."

It further states:

"After making a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O'Connor as she attempts to escape the confines of her life and take control of her fate."

The show also boasts several talented cast members, who were instrumental in making the first season worth the hype. Thankfully, most of the members from the previous season will reprise their roles.

Read on for more details about the cast of Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Kevin Can F**k Himself: What we know about the cast of the AMC show

1) Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts

The brilliant and beautiful Annie Murphy will reprise her role as Allison McRoberts, a frustrated housewife tired of her husband's childish demands. She is the protagonist of the show.

Annie Murphy is well-known for her long and incredible stint in Schitt's Creek. The Canadian actress has worked in many theater productions and has even tried her hand at writing. She won an Emmy Award for her performance in Schitt's Creek. Her other notable works include Rookie Blue, Flashpoint, Good God, The Story of Jen, Beauty and the Beast, and Blue Mountain State.

2) Eric Petersen as Kevin McRoberts

Eric Petersen will reprise his role as the titular character of Kevin McRoberts, the unsophisticated, self-centered man-child married to Allison. Peterson's character is one of the most intriguing things about Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Eric Petersen belongs to the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream, Illinois. He received his acting degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. He is a popular Broadway star who has appeared in many noteworthy productions, including Shrek: The Musical.

His other notable works include The Big Bang Theory, Law & Order, Modern Family, CSI, Law & Order: SVU, and As the World Turns. He has also appeared in films like The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by the Coen brothers.

Other cast members of Kevin Can F**k Himself

There are numerous other talented members in the cast of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself. Brian Howe will reprise the role of Kevin's father, Pete McRoberts. Raymond Lee will play Sam, Allison's ex-boyfriend from Worcester. Alex Bonifer will play the role of Neil, Kevin's slacker best friend.

Other cast members include Mary Hollis Inboden as Patty, Jamie Denbo as Diane, Justin Grace as Marcus, Meghan Leathers as Jenn, and Candice Coke as Officer Tammy.

The first episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself's new season will premiere on August 22, 2022, on AMC and AMC+ at 9 PM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

