Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas on Apple TV+ - Release date, trailer, and more 

The teaser for Hannah Waddingham's debut Christmas program, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, features her in full holiday cheer. The teaser for her upcoming holiday special feature has an exciting teaser where the Ted Lasso star and Emmy and Olivier Award contender sings What Christmas Means to Me. The show will air on Apple TV+ on November 22, 2023. The teaser promises an old-fashioned kind of special performance with dance, music, and a lineup of special guests.

The trailer for Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, which was released by Apple TV+, reunites Waddingham with her Ted Lasso co-stars Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), James Lance (Trent Crimm), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo), Billy Harris (Colin Hughes), and Temple (Keeley Jones) among other people. Temple gives her BFF a scare as she jumps out and declares herself as a "Christmas miracle."

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas - Release date and time across different time zones

The official poster for the upcoming Christmas special (image via Apple TV+)

The holiday season is not far away, and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is surely amping up the holiday spirit with her holiday special set to be released late in November. Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 22, 2023.

It will likely be released around 12 am ET, which is the standard release time for all Apple TV+ shows and films. The release date and timings, according to different time zones, are:

Central Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 11 pm

Eastern Time: Wednesday, November 22, at 12 am

Mountain Time: Wednesday, November 22, at 10 am

Pacific Daylight Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 9 pm

Alaska Standard Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 8 pm

Hawaii Standard Time: Tuesday, November 21, at 7 pm

Atlantic Time: Wednesday, November 22, at 1 am

Japan Standard Time: Wednesday, November 22. 2 pm

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas - What we know from the trailer

Waddingham is set to share the stage alongside some wonderful special guests for the Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas special. Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Phil Dunster, and other celebrities can be seen in the teaser released by Apple TV+.

The London Gay Men's Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, the English National Opera, and a live 18-piece band will also be taking part in this holiday celebration. Waddingham will also use this opportunity to share personal anecdotes and memories of her own vacation experiences in the upcoming holiday speci, so it's not solely focused on the special guests.

The official synopsis for the upcoming special reads:

"The award-winning star celebrates her favourite time of year by performing festive classics in front of a live audience, accompanied by her spectacular big band and special guests."

Home for Christmas is being produced by Done + Dusted, who have previously produced Apple's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas program and ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The program has been directed by Hamish Hamilton and was recorded at London's Coliseum Theatre. Along with Raj Kapoor, Nick Todisco, Moira Ross, and Katy Mullan, Waddingham serves as executive producer.

The special will be streaming on November 22, 2023, on Apple TV+, so you will have your Thanksgiving eve sorted with a great way to get into the holiday spirit. The accompanying soundtrack for the special is now available for pre-save. You can also listen to the first single, What Christmas Means to Me, which is available for streaming now.