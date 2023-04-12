Inside Hannah Waddingham's workout routine: Get fit like the Ted Lasso star!

Hannah Waddingham is best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in the hit TV series, Ted Lasso.

Not only is she a talented actress, but she's also known for her commitment to health and fitness. In this article, we take a closer look at Waddingham's workout routine and provide tips on how you can get fit like the Ted Lasso star.

Hannah Waddingham's workout routine

Her workout includes a mix of everything. (Image via Instagram/hannah_waddingham)

Waddingham is a self-proclaimed 'gym junkie'. She typically works out five times per week, alternating between cardio and weight training exercises.

She enjoys running, cycling and swimming for cardio. To build muscle, she focuses on compound exercises. These work for multiple muscle groups at the same time. Some of her favorites are:

1) Pilates

Pilates and yoga help in improving flexibility. (Image via Unsplash/Olivia Bauso)

Hannah Waddingham is a big fan of Pilates, a form of exercise that focuses on building core strength, flexibility and balance. Pilates is known for its slow and controlled movements, which can help improve posture and reduce risk of injury.

2) Cardio

Apart from Pilates, Hannah Waddingham also incorporates cardio in her workout routine. She enjoys activities like running, cycling and hiking, which can help improve cardiovascular health and burn calories.

3) Strength training

Strength training is an important part of Waddingham's workout routine. She does exercises like squats, lunges and push-ups to build muscle and improve overall strength.

4) Yoga

Yoga is another form of exercise Waddingham enjoys. Yoga can help improve flexibility, reduce stress and promote overall health and well-being.

5) Dance

As an actress, Waddingham is no stranger to dancing. She incorporates dance in her workout routine as a fun way to stay active and improve cardiovascular health.

Hannah Waddingham's diet

Hannah Waddingham puts in conscious effort about what she eats. (Image via instagram/hannah_waddingham)

Waddingham makes sure she eats regularly. She usually eats three meals per day with snacks in between. For breakfast, she often has eggs with avocado and whole-grain toast.

For lunch, she opts for salad or soup. For dinner, she likes having lean protein like chicken or fish with vegetables. She also drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated.

Tips to get fit like Hannah Waddingham

1) Incorporate variety

Including a variety of workout and staying consistent is the key. (Image via Unsplash/sven mieke)

Waddingham's workout routine incorporates a variety of different exercises, including Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga and dance. Incorporating variety in your workout routine can help prevent boredom and improve overall fitness.

2) Set realistic goals

Waddingham didn't become fit overnight. With realistic goals, you can feel good about your progress and enjoy the journey.

3) Stay consistent

Set a regular workout schedule, and try to stick to it as much as possible.

4) Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is important for overall well-being. The recommended amount is eight glasses per day.

5) Listen to your body

Don't overdo it. Resting and listening to your body is important for avoiding injury and setbacks.

Hannah Waddingham's workout routine is a great example of how incorporating the aforementioned things can lead to improved health and fitness. By following these tips and incorporating some of Waddingham's favorite exercises in your own workout routine, you can get fit like the Ted Lasso star.

