Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham says series might not end with season 3

Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham was on the Jimmy Fallon show where she revealed that Ted Lasso might not end with season 3. Talking about the possibility of having more seasons, she said,

"We don't even know."

The English actress also opened up about coming from a long line of opera singers in her family and co-hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

The actress was elated to be on the show as she exclaimed, "Finally, Jimmy Fallon!" The host reciprocated by telling her that he was happy to have her on his show. As the show went on, Waddingham spoke about her upbringing in a culturally rich family and how it affected her interests as a young child.

However, a major reveal from the episode remained that the television series Ted Lasso might not be ending with season three and may see the release of more seasons.

Hannah Waddingham reveals no one knows about the future that awaits Ted Lasso

When Fallon asked her about the finality of season three, referring to a previous statement made by her co-star, Jason Sudeikis, Waddingham clarified that no one in the team knows either about the future of the series or the end of it.

Clearing up the rumors that started out after Jason Suidekis' statements, she said:

"No, no. What he (Jason) said was that it's like the natural end of a three-season arc. That there was a beginning, a middle, and an end to this. We don't even know. "

The actress jokingly remarked that she believes even Jason Sudeikis, who plays the role of Ted Lasso and is the creator of the show, does not know what lies ahead for the television series.

She said:

"I don't think Jason even knows, to be fair."

Hannah Wardingham further revealed how not having complete information about the end of the series worked in her favor as she feared that if she knew the same, she would have blurted out discreet information to the public.

"Do you know what's really good that I genuinely don't know? Because I know that otherwise, I'll be like...Whoopsie daisy! "

Hannah Wardingham discusses how she identified with Ted Lasso's character

In the episode, Jimmy Fallon asked Hannah if she loved Ted Lasso's character as much as everyone else, to which the actress responded by explaining how she found similarities between his character and her real-life personality. She told how she had always prided herself on being a bit like Ted Lasso.

Wardingham also expressed her joy at the show's success because it celebrated kindness rather than roasting anyone. She said,

"I was thrilled when the show was such a success because it was celebrating kindness and being funny rather than just roasting everyone and being snippy and b*tchy... and funny, you know?"

Sharing her favorite moments on the show, she recollected the locker room scene which featured the famous "onwards-forward" dialog.

The actress said:

"You know his line when he's in the locker room and he just goes, "Onward, forward"?I love that because you need to move forward from the bad times but also not get caught up in yourself in the good times..."

Season three of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

